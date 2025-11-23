“Information Sovereignty Is Paramount. It Is the Digital-Age Equivalent of Territorial Integrity” – Tuggar

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has called for closer collaboration between the Federal Government and the Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) to safeguard Nigeria’s information ecosystem and strengthen national cohesion.

Tuggar delivered the message in a goodwill statement at the IBAN 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference in Abuja, where he was represented by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr. Kimiebi Ebienfa.

Speaking on the theme, “Broadcasting for Information Sovereignty, National Cohesion and Digital Security”, Tuggar said the initiative is critical to Nigeria’s future, stressing that independent broadcasters are “on the frontlines” of protecting the nation’s narrative.

“Information sovereignty is paramount. It is the digital-age equivalent of territorial integrity,” he said. “By producing high-quality, locally-driven content, broadcasters assert Nigeria’s sovereignty and counter foreign-sponsored disinformation.”

Tuggar described broadcasters as architects of national cohesion, emphasizing that in a nation of over 230 million people, public airwaves are a “sacred trust.” He urged broadcasters to use their platforms to amplify shared values, foster dialogue, and strengthen internal stability, calling the integrity of information a matter of national security.

He further highlighted the strategic role of the broadcast industry in shaping Nigeria’s international image, saying, “The narrative you build at home is the narrative we project abroad. Your work directly impacts our diplomatic leverage.”

Tuggar concluded by urging the broadcasting stakeholders to deepen collaboration with the government to promote unity, secure digital platforms, and project a confident Nigeria on the global stage.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.