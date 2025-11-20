“If respected Boko Haram terrorists can be pardoned, same gesture should go to Nnamdi Kanu” – Actor Imeh Bishop Umoh reacts to life sentence

LAGOS, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Nollywood actor Imeh Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos, has called for the pardon of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), following his life imprisonment sentence.

Kanu was sentenced on Thursday, November 20, after being convicted on seven terrorism charges.

Reacting to the verdict, Okon Lagos argued that if terrorists from northern Nigeria who have taken lives can receive clemency for being “repentant,” then Kanu should also be pardoned.

In a social media post, the actor wrote:

“Not a surprise. Nnamdi Kanu’s sentence was very expected. Now that he’s convicted, can we move to another matter of pressing concern: a political solution by way of clemency and state pardon?

If ‘repented’ terrorists of Northern Nigeria extract can be ‘justifiably’ pardoned and reintegrated into core institutions of national security like our armed forces, then same gesture can be accorded Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr. President Sir, please balance the scales I pray, show more class than your immediate predecessor. I know you can. I hope you will. God save Nigeria.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.