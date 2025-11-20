IEI Plc targets N22 billion capital raise amid leadership transition

International Energy Insurance Plc (IEI Plc) has entered a defining phase of its revival journey with the announcement of an ambitious N22 billion capital raise, a move strategically positioned to cement its post-restructuring momentum and strengthen its competitiveness in Nigeria’s evolving insurance industry.

At the same time, the company confirmed the exit of Mr. Olasupo Sogelola as Managing Director/CEO, effective November 12, 2025. His tenure is widely regarded as instrumental in stabilising the insurer, restoring investor confidence, and repositioning the organisation for long-term growth. The Board has appointed Dr. Joyce M. Odiachi as Acting Managing Director to steer the company through this next phase.

N22bn Recapitalisation to Power Growth and Expansion

IEI Plc disclosed that its recapitalisation programme is now in advanced stages. The N22 billion raise is expected to boost solvency, enhance underwriting capacity, and support strategic expansion—particularly in the energy and general insurance segments where the company maintains a strong legacy presence.

The recapitalisation follows major milestones, including the successful relisting on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the complete repayment of the longstanding Daewoo loan, a financial burden that had constrained the company for years. The loan exit has significantly cleaned up IEI’s balance sheet, positioning the firm for innovation-driven growth, operational upgrades, and aggressive product development.

Supported by its parent company, the Norrenberger Financial Group, IEI Plc has deepened its corporate governance framework and adopted a disciplined financial structure in line with its ambition to dominate the tier-two insurance landscape and meet emerging regulatory requirements.

Leadership Transition at a Critical Growth Stage

The appointment of Dr. Joyce Odiachi, a respected insurance professional with over two decades of experience in risk management, compliance, technical operations, and corporate transformation, comes as the company prepares for accelerated expansion.

A Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FIIN) and the Risk Managers Society (FRMN), Dr. Odiachi is known for her expertise in governance enhancement and performance optimisation. Her leadership is expected to ensure operational stability during the capital raise while maintaining strategic continuity.

Mr. Sogelola leaves behind a remarkable legacy of restructuring and renewed market visibility, a period the company describes as one of “growth, resilience, and strategic progress.”

From Turnaround to Market Repositioning

IEI Plc’s transformation efforts have earned it several industry recognitions for corporate governance excellence and service efficiency, reinforcing its image as a forward-looking insurer. Founded in 1969 as Nigeria’s pioneer in energy insurance, the company has evolved into a diversified provider while retaining deep technical expertise in its niche.

With the capital raise on the horizon and a new leadership phase under Dr. Odiachi, analysts expect IEI Plc to deepen its market repositioning, unlock investor value, and accelerate technology-driven innovation.

Stakeholders remain optimistic that the company is now firmly on the path toward sustainable profitability, strengthened competitiveness, and long-term market leadership.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.