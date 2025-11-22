Menu
ICYMI: Court rules LGAs lack control over outdoor advertising, backs ARCON

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

The Federal High Court in Lokoja has delivered a major boost to Nigeria’s advertising regulatory framework, reaffirming the full constitutional validity of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Act 2022. In a judgment delivered on November 12, 2025, Justice Isa Dashen dismissed a suit filed by Godec Power Nigeria Ltd and upheld ARCON’s authority over all forms of advertising targeted at the Nigerian market, including outdoor advertising.

Godec Power had argued that outdoor signage regulation falls strictly under the jurisdiction of local government councils, relying on paragraph 1(k)(i) of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution. The company also insisted that ARCON’s notice of violation breached its fundamental right to freedom of expression. It sought 13 reliefs, including a perpetual injunction against ARCON’s enforcement of the Act and N100 million in damages.

Justice Dashen rejected all the claims, ruling that advertising regulation is not an exclusive local government matter. He stated that the National Assembly acted within its constitutional mandate in enacting the ARCON Act. The judge also dismissed the free-speech argument, describing ARCON’s pre-approval requirement for advertising content as a lawful safeguard intended to maintain national standards of decency, truthfulness, and fairness.

According to the court, the ARCON Act validly extends regulatory oversight to anyone who engages in, regulates, sponsors, or benefits from advertising services, not just professional advertisers. Dashen awarded N500,000 in costs to each defendant—the Attorney-General of the Federation and ARCON.

This ruling aligns with a recent judgment from the Federal High Court in Lagos, underscoring a growing judicial consensus in support of ARCON’s regulatory authority across Nigeria’s advertising landscape.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

