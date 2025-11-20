IAD Sets March 2026 Enugu Summit to Launch First Igbo Political Charter, Targeting End to ‘Unjust Marginalisation’

The Igbo Agenda Dialogue (IAD) has announced plans to convene what it describes as a landmark all-Igbo political summit in Enugu in the first quarter of 2026, a development Naija247news gathered is aimed at providing a unified platform to address what many stakeholders consider the persistent political marginalisation of the south-east region.

According to Naija247news, the convener of the dialogue, Chekwas Okorie, revealed that the upcoming summit will serve as the official unveiling of the first-ever Igbo political charter. The document, he noted, is expected to give structured expression to the political aspirations, rights and responsibilities of the Igbo people in the Nigerian federation. Okorie explained that the charter will outline a shared vision for political engagement, national integration and regional advancement.

Naija247news understands that the initiative represents what organisers describe as a renewed strategic approach to tackling long-standing grievances relating to political exclusion, infrastructural neglect and structural imbalance a recurring concern among many in the south-east geopolitical zone. Over the years, the region has repeatedly voiced dissatisfaction over what it perceives as an uneven distribution of power, federal appointments and capital projects.

Okorie stressed that the Igbo Agenda Dialogue is a non-partisan socio-political movement built to mobilise thought leaders, political actors, traditional institutions and civil society groups for constructive engagement. He emphasised that the platform’s primary mission is to reawaken political consciousness and enhance the region’s relevance in national decision-making. Naija247news reports that the IAD, though recently formed, has positioned itself as a rallying point for professionals and political influencers across the south-east.

He described the forthcoming summit as a necessary intervention in the face of what he termed an “unjust pattern” of political treatment meted out to the Igbo over several decades. Naija247news gathered that the organisers believe that a coordinated and unified political voice will strengthen the region’s push for fair representation, economic inclusion and national recognition.

Sources within the dialogue platform informed Naija247news that consultations are already ongoing with various political groups, youth organisations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, diaspora associations and traditional rulers in preparation for the summit. The organisers are said to be seeking broad consensus to ensure that the event becomes a historic turning point for political advocacy within the region.

According to Naija247news, the summit will also provide a forum to reassess the dynamics of national politics, including zoning arrangements, electoral reforms and the role of regional blocs in shaping Nigeria’s democratic trajectory. Participants are expected to deliberate on strategies for harnessing political opportunities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with particular emphasis on strengthening alliances, improving voter mobilisation and fostering elite consensus.

Naija247news gathered that a critical component of the charter will address the question of leadership grooming and political mentoring within Igbo communities, with the intention of preparing a new generation of leaders capable of engaging effectively in national discourse. Experts consulted by Naija247news note that the lack of a unified political ideology has often hindered the south-east’s bargaining power at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Okorie urged stakeholders across the political spectrum to view the summit as a non-adversarial initiative aimed at promoting unity, constructive dialogue and long-term development for the Igbo nation. He reiterated that the IAD remains committed to inclusivity and welcomes contributions from all shades of opinion.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.