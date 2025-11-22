‘I don’t pull down opponents’ — Seriake Dickson recuses self from panel probing Timipre Sylva

Seriake Dickson, the senator representing Bayelsa West, has stepped aside from a sitting of the Senate Committee on Local Content after discovering that the session was an investigative hearing into the alleged diversion of $14.8 million by Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, on November 10, declared Sylva wanted over the allegation. Dickson explained in a Facebook post on Friday that he initially attended the meeting under the impression that it was a routine interactive session with the executive secretary of the board and his team.

According to him, he objected immediately after realizing the hearing was convened specifically to examine accusations against Sylva. He argued that any credible inquiry should cover the entire management of the fund from its inception rather than spotlight a single transaction. He described the approach as selective, especially since the EFCC was already handling the matter.

Dickson said he recused himself because Sylva is his predecessor as governor of Bayelsa State, and he avoids participating in actions that may appear as targeting political opponents. He stressed that although they have been on opposing sides of Bayelsa politics since 2011 and no longer belong to the same party, he does not engage in politics that seeks to pull others down.

He added that his political contests have always been limited to electioneering, where he outplans and out-campaigns opponents, relying on legal and democratic processes rather than post-election battles to damage anyone’s reputation.

Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, chairman of the committee, acknowledged Dickson’s decision, noting that it is not unusual for lawmakers to request specific information from agencies under their oversight. He emphasized that while the committee has multiple issues on its agenda, the matter under scrutiny is currently of high priority.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.