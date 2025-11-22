Menu
“‘I Am Here for Him’ — Laila Charani Responds to Trolls Over Ned Nwoko Photos”

Lagos, Nigeria – 22 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Laila Charani, one of the wives of politician Ned Nwoko, has responded to critics after sharing new photos of herself with the billionaire politician on Instagram.

In the post, Charani, a Moroccan national, captioned the photos: “With my lovely husband.” The images showed the couple holding hands and gazing affectionately at each other, sparking reactions from Nigerians in the comment section.

Some users trolled her, referencing past online disputes involving Nwoko’s junior wife, Regina Daniels. One commenter wrote: “Awww you have been missing this for long, if only he loves you from his heart. We pray he doesn’t marry another young girl to console himself.”

Charani responded calmly: “I will welcome the new wife. I am here for him.”

Other social media users referenced a claim by Regina Daniels alleging that Nwoko uses Viagra. Charani dismissed the claim, writing: “That’s lies, don’t believe anything on social media.”

When another follower suggested that the photos did not reflect her true life and implied she was alone, Laila swore that she and her husband spend every day together. She added in a subsequent post: “I am living my life. Keep looking at me.”

The exchange highlights the ongoing public scrutiny of Nwoko’s polygamous household and the intense social media interest surrounding his relationships.

