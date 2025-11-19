I Am Depressed: President Tinubu Expresses Sadness Over Abduction of Schoolgirls and Killing of Soldiers, Sends VP Shettima to Kebbi

By Naija247news Staff

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the tragic deaths of gallant soldiers, including Brigadier General Musa Uba, while on active duty in Borno State.

In a statement released by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the President said he has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State on Wednesday to console the state government and reassure parents and guardians of the kidnapped girls that the federal government is committed to securing their safe return.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes. I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls,” President Tinubu said.

The President commended Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris of Kebbi State for the efforts made to prevent the kidnapping and expressed regret over the security breach that allowed the abduction to occur. He urged communities across Nigeria, especially those in areas prone to security challenges, to share actionable intelligence that can help the military, police, and DSS protect citizens and prevent further attacks.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” he emphasized.

President Tinubu’s remarks come amid rising concerns over attacks on educational institutions and military personnel in northern and central Nigeria. The government’s swift response, including dispatching the Vice President to Kebbi, underscores the administration’s commitment to tackling insurgency and safeguarding civilians.

The President also extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, acknowledging the sacrifices of those who gave their lives defending the nation against insurgents.

“I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State,” he added, signaling the federal government’s determination to resolve the crisis promptly.

As Nigerians await updates on the kidnapped schoolgirls and the ongoing security operations, the President’s statement reiterates the importance of collaboration between citizens and security forces in confronting the country’s persistent security challenges.

