How Nigeria’s Tech Hubs Can Compete Globally — Experts

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

Abuja, Nov. 15, 2025 (NAN) – Stakeholders in Nigeria’s technology industry have urged public and private sector collaboration to make the nation’s tech hubs globally competitive and attractive to international investors.

Experts, speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, highlighted key areas for improvement, including digital infrastructure, talent development, and cybersecurity.

Building a Unique Value Proposition

Information Technology expert Mr. Ade Sunday emphasized that Nigeria’s tech hubs should be repositioned to showcase the country’s strengths, such as its large, youthful, and tech-savvy population, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and strategic location as a gateway to West Africa.

“It’s not just about internet access; it’s about creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports innovation, fosters collaboration, and drives sustainable growth,” he said.

Investing in Digital Infrastructure

Computer science graduate Asamu Adamu noted that robust digital infrastructure—including reliable internet connectivity, data centres, digital payment systems, and cybersecurity frameworks—is essential for startups and tech companies to scale.

“Without a strong digital backbone, startups struggle to grow, businesses find it difficult to compete, and the overall ecosystem stagnates,” she said.

Prioritising Talent Development

Experts highlighted the need for skills development and training programs that equip the next generation of tech professionals. Partnerships with international universities, tech companies, and training institutions were recommended to provide access to world-class mentorship.

Software expert Ayo David added that digital literacy initiatives and citizen training would enable more Nigerians to fully participate in the digital economy.

“By equipping citizens with the right skills and knowledge, Nigeria can unlock its full potential as a tech powerhouse,” he said.

Creating a Conducive Environment for Innovation

David further stressed that Nigeria’s tech hubs must invest in world-class infrastructure, including high-speed internet, reliable power supply, and modern co-working spaces to attract startups and international investors.

“Proactive promotion, collaboration, and strategic investments are imperative to unlock Nigeria’s full digital potential and position the country as a serious player in the global tech scene,” he said.

Strengthening Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity student Aisha Adamu highlighted the growing risks of cyberattacks as the tech ecosystem expands.

“Strengthening cybersecurity frameworks and promoting best practices are essential to protect businesses and consumers. This requires collaboration between government, industry, and academia to build a skilled workforce,” she said.

Experts concluded that addressing funding, infrastructure, talent development, and supportive policies would be critical in fostering a thriving tech ecosystem and making Nigeria a leading digital economy in Africa.

(NAN)

