How Ezra Olubi’s Deeper Life Childhood Collided With His Adult Crisis: A Cautionary Tale for Nigeria’s Youth Ministry

By Dr. Uju Okorie

Ezra was raised in the Deeper Life Bible Church.

Read that again.

To many Nigerians, that single fact sits awkwardly beside the headlines currently trailing Ezra Olubi — Co-founder and CTO of Paystack, the Nigerian tech giant acquired by Stripe for $200 million. But for those who grew up within the four walls of Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), the tension between strict holiness culture and the unpredictable outcomes of adulthood is not new.

I am not surprised. You cannot pass through the rigorous discipline of being a Deeper Life kid — especially in my generation — and not emerge with an almost instinctive thirst for godly excellence. Discipline was our second name. Structure was the air we breathed. Success, both spiritual and academic, was drilled into us with military precision.

Our weekly Youth Bible Study was divided into two parts: Core Bible Study and Principles of Success.

By the time you turned 17, you had already absorbed enough sermons, memory verses, moral codes, and leadership ethics to last a lifetime.

I used to joke with my friends that being raised in DLBC made it nearly impossible to have the time or privacy needed to commit sin. We were too busy — school, fellowship, rehearsals, evangelism, retreats, Saturday rehearsals, Sunday services. The DLBC youth program in our time was not for the weak. It was designed like a training camp for kingdom soldiers.

That legacy is visible today in the excellence of institutions like Deeper Life High School, which stands as a quiet monument to strict discipline and educational excellence.

But… there is a “but.”

And it is here that I hope youth ministers, parents, and the Nigerian church at large will learn.

When Structure Becomes Silence

The recent moral scandals surrounding Ezra Olubi did not erupt in a vacuum. Long before his name filled timelines and national headlines, Ezra had already embraced an identity radically different from the one his parents prayed for. He openly identified as an atheist and adopted symbols that many Christians would consider troubling: calling himself “God” with a capital G, naming his cat Lucifer, wearing an upside-down cross, and other unsettling details that trended across social media.

But underneath the theatrics was a deeper story — one rooted in unanswered questions, unaddressed struggles, and an environment where silence was encouraged over conversation.

In several interviews, Ezra explained that as a young person he carried many questions about faith, identity, spirituality, and self-understanding. These questions were not met with patience or guidance. Instead, they were dismissed, condemned, or treated as rebellion.

Many of us who grew up in the same environment can relate.

Holiness in our era was often more performance-driven than heart-driven. Confessing struggle was risky. Vulnerability was rare. Fear of being shamed by leadership was greater than fear of disappointing God. The culture was obedience, not dialogue; conformity, not conversation.

And so, while many thrived — spiritually, academically, professionally — others suffocated.

A Father’s Words, a Child’s Wound

In Ezra’s reflections, he described how his father addressed his sexual identity struggles with harshness and derogatory remarks. Instead of clarity, he received criticism. Instead of compassion, he received condemnation.

At some point, he rebelled — not just against church, but against everything he associated with God, faith, and morality.

And in that vulnerable gap, darkness rushed in.

Ezra himself spoke of falling into disturbing desires, addictions, and destructive behaviours. The consequences have been devastating — professionally, reputationally, and personally. Paystack has suspended him. His public persona lies in ruins. His health battles are no longer private.

It is a tragedy — but also a mirror.

The Military-Barracks Model Fails

Youth ministry built on intimidation may produce outward compliance, but it does not produce inward conviction. Holiness enforced by fear collapses under pressure. A child who cannot question will eventually find answers elsewhere — and the world is always ready to offer its own, wrapped in glitter and poison.

Some of us survived that barracks-style upbringing and still found God. Many others did not. Their names would shock you — celebrities, thought leaders, innovators raised in DLBC who now want nothing to do with God or the church.

The problem was never the doctrine.

It was the absence of love, empathy, and safe conversations.

What Parents and Ministers Must Learn

The story of Ezra is not a weapon against Deeper Life. It is not ammunition for critics of holiness churches. It is a reminder that:

1. Everyone, no matter their upbringing, can still go the wrong way.

Godly homes are foundations, not guarantees.

2. Parenting must evolve.

The “obey the last command” model does not work in a generation with access to the internet, psychology, and global ideas.

3. Youths need love… not just laws.

They need answers, not accusations. Shepherding, not shaming.

4. Silence is not holiness.

A child’s confusion is not rebellion. Their questions are invitations, not threats.

The Destiny in a Name

Out of curiosity, I re-read the Book of Ezra this morning. The biblical Ezra was a priest-statesman — a man who commanded respect both in government and in spiritual circles. A bridge between the palace and the temple. A man of excellence in the marketplace and the Kingdom.

Perhaps that was the dream in the hearts of Ezra Olubi’s parents.

Perhaps that was the prophecy in his name.

Perhaps that was the destiny the devil suspected early enough to attack.

But God writes better stories than men.

Not Too Late

Ezra, if this ever reaches you — it is not too late.

No matter how far you have gone, Jesus remains a Father with His arms open, not a general with a whip. You may feel buried under shame, controversy, or darkness, but resurrection has always been God’s specialty.

Come home.

Come back to the One who knew you first and loves you still.

Final Word

Anyone can turn out the wrong way, even from the best Christian home. But when young people feel unheard, unloved, unseen, or unaccepted, the consequences can be catastrophic.

Parenting must become more compassionate.

Youth ministry must become more engaging.

The church must become more human.

It is well.

