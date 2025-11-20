Menu
Political Analysis & Opinion

FG welcomes Nnamdi Kanu’s life sentence, says no one is above the law

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, has welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying the ruling underscores that no one is above the law.

Speaking at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, following Kanu’s conviction on seven counts of terrorism, Awomolo described the verdict as a landmark moment for Nigeria.

“So I congratulate Nigeria today for seeing the end of this, and let it be a warning: those who may think they are bigger than Nigeria, Nigeria is bigger than every one of us,” he told journalists.

He added: “The law is bigger than every one of us, and the law will take its course to deal with miscreants, to deal with terrorists, to deal with criminals. All of us are victims when we keep quiet. All of us are victims when we don’t do what we ought to do.”

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu to appeal life sentence and additional jail terms, former lawyer c
Omah Lay sparks online debate, says ‘No Jesus, no Allah, no prayer is saving us’ amid Nigeria crisis
