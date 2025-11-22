Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Federal Government Orders Immediate Closure of 47 Unity Colleges After School Attacks in Kebbi and Niger

By: Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of 47 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide following a new wave of attacks on schools in Kebbi and Niger states, which resulted in student abductions and the killing of school officials.

In a circular sent to school principals on Friday, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education, said the closure was approved by Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa as a precautionary measure in response to escalating security threats.

“Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges with immediate effect,” the circular stated.

The affected institutions include Unity Colleges in Zaria, Daura, Sokoto, Potiskum, Ikare-Akoko, Abaji, and several other locations considered vulnerable to attacks.

The shutdown follows the early-morning raid on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, where armed men killed Vice Principal Malam Hassan Makaku while he tried to protect students before abducting 25 girls.

The latest incidents underscore a growing nationwide concern over student safety. A 2022 report covering the period from 2014 to 2022 indicates that more than 1,680 children have been abducted from schools across Nigeria, highlighting a persistent threat to education in several regions.

The Ministry of Education said it will continuously review the security situation and coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure the safe resumption of academic activities.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
