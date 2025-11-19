FBI Investigates Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams After Delta Flight Incident

By Naija247news Staff

Atlanta, USA – Reality TV star Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame is under federal investigation following an incident aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

According to TMZ, Williams was escorted off the aircraft and briefly spoke with a law enforcement officer at the gate. Video footage circulating online shows the reality star walking calmly with the officer while remaining composed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta confirmed they are reviewing the matter. “FBI Atlanta is aware of an incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person,” a spokesperson told TMZ. “We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

A Delta Airlines representative also confirmed that two passengers were involved in the situation. The airline stated the flight continued safely and landed in Atlanta on schedule, with no major disruptions reported.

Details of the incident remain unclear, including the reasons behind the intervention by federal authorities. TMZ reports that investigations are ongoing, and it is currently too early to determine whether any formal charges will be filed.

The incident follows Williams’ high-profile appearances at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where she participated in panels alongside fellow cast members, including Sonja Morgan and Heather Gay.

This latest development comes amid continued public interest in the personal lives of reality TV stars. Williams’ private affairs, including her recent divorce from Simon Guobadia, have kept her in the spotlight, with social media and entertainment outlets closely monitoring her every move.

Fans and observers are now awaiting official statements from both federal authorities and Williams’ representatives, as speculation continues over what prompted the unusual action on the Delta flight

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.