Fayose’s Birthday SMS Sparks Fresh Clash with Obasanjo

ABEOKUTA, Nov. 17 (Naija247news) – Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has reignited his feud with former President Olusegun Obasanjo after sending a contentious SMS during his 65th birthday celebration, which Obasanjo described as an uncomplimentary “thank-you” note.

In the message, Fayose criticised Obasanjo’s conduct, questioned his mental state, and requested the return of money Obasanjo had allegedly received. Obasanjo acknowledged the SMS, replying: “Ayo, thanks for your ‘Thank You’ message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo who brought it and in the same bag as he brought it unopened by me.”

Obasanjo’s statement, issued on Monday in Abeokuta via his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described Fayose’s note as clearly revealing the former governor’s character, saying he remained “unchanged and unchangeable.”

The SMS read in part:

“Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well. Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate except for your very irresponsible comments at your age… I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are… Lastly I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received. Your leopard will never change his skin.”

The exchange adds to the long-standing public tension between the two political figures, who have frequently clashed in media and political statements over the years.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.