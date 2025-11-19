Menu
Eminem Sues Aussie Beach Brand Over ‘Swim Shady’ Trademark

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Naija247news) – U.S. rapper Eminem has filed a legal challenge against Australian beachwear company Swim Shady, claiming the brand’s name is confusingly similar to his long-established “Slim Shady” trademark and could mislead consumers into thinking he endorses the products.

According to filings submitted in the United States, Eminem is seeking to cancel Swim Shady’s newly granted U.S. trademark while simultaneously pursuing trademark-infringement claims in Australia, where the rapper has expanded his portfolio of Shady-related intellectual property protections.

Swim Shady, a Sydney-based company that sells beach umbrellas, towels and swim shorts, insists the name has no connection to hip-hop culture and was chosen as a playful reference to sun protection. The founders say they intend to fight the case and argue that no reasonable buyer would link their coastal brand to the Detroit rapper.

Legal experts say the case could hinge on whether Swim Shady’s branding creates a likelihood of consumer confusion, a cornerstone of trademark law in both the U.S. and Australia. Eminem’s Slim Shady trademark has been in use for more than two decades and is widely recognized globally.

The dispute is expected to escalate in coming months as both sides prepare to defend their trademarks before regulators and courts in the two countries.

 

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

