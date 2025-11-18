EFCC Chairman Olukoyede to Address WES 2025 on Anti-Corruption, Productivity

LAGOS, Nov 18, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has confirmed his participation at the WorldStage Economic Summit 2025 scheduled for Friday, November 21, at the Nigerian Exchange Limited Event Centre in Lagos.

Olukoyede, who will speak on “Anti-Corruption Efforts of the EFCC to Boost Ease of Doing Business,” joins a lineup of top policy, business and academic leaders expected at the summit, which will focus on the national theme: “Tackling the Issue of Low Productivity in Nigeria.”

According to the organisers, World Stage Limited, the EFCC chairman will highlight the Commission’s reforms and recoveries — exceeding N566 billion in cash and assets in the last two years — and their impact on business confidence, transparency, and competitiveness.

Other confirmed speakers include Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director of the Bank of Industry; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association; and Dr. Abidemi Adegboye of the University of Lagos.

The organisers also announced that one state governor, one federal minister, and 21 organisations will receive the WorldStage Economic Summit Awards for Outstanding Economic Impacts in 2025.

WorldStage described the summit as a research-driven platform for diagnosing Nigeria’s economic challenges and developing actionable policy and private-sector solutions targeting productivity, innovation, and reforms.

Major institutions supporting the 2025 edition include the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Communications Commission, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, NLNG, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Polaris Bank, Sterling Bank, Sahara Group and Ecobank.

Stakeholders expected to participate span the manufacturing, agriculture, financial services, ICT, extractive industries, maritime, housing, transport, energy, tourism, aviation, health care, education and investment sectors.

President/CEO of World Stage Limited, Segun Adeleye, said Nigeria’s core economic difficulty remains low productivity despite a growing workforce.

“Many Nigerians are working, yet almost half the population remains poor — 63% multidimensionally poor and 40% income poor — because the right jobs are not available,” he said.

He explained that WES 2025 will explore policy options for job creation, productivity enhancement, national skills development, trade reforms, infrastructure upgrades, economic diversification, and deeper integration into regional and global value chains under AfCFTA.

Adeleye added that the summit aims to push for strategic reforms in tax administration, macroeconomic stability, digital upskilling, mineral resource optimisation, and better alignment between workforce skills and economic needs.

WorldStage noted that the summit continues to provide a central forum for knowledge sharing, partnership building, and engagement between government, business leaders, and investors.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.