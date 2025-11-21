Menu
Crime & Justice

EFCC Arrests Archbishop Angel Oyeghe Over Naira Mutilation, Money Laundering Allegations

By: Naija247news

Date:

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Archbishop Angel Oyeghe, founder of Faith Healing Ministry in Warri, Delta State, over allegations of conspiracy, naira mutilation, and suspected money laundering.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the cleric was apprehended after a viral video surfaced online showing several individuals spraying naira notes on a live cow during a church programme reportedly held under her supervision. The EFCC said the conduct violated Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which prohibits the abuse, defacement, and mutilation of the national currency.

The Commission also confirmed that other individuals seen participating in the incident are currently being tracked, adding that their actions constitute a punishable offence under Nigerian law. Investigators believe the circulation of large volumes of cash during the event may point to deeper financial irregularities, prompting the inclusion of money-laundering allegations in the probe.

EFCC officials disclosed that Archbishop Oyeghe has already provided “useful statements” to investigators and will be charged to court once ongoing investigations are concluded. The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing financial regulations and curbing the growing trend of naira abuse at social, cultural, and religious gatherings.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Alleged Terrorism: Refer my case to Appeal Court – Nnamdi Kanu tells judge
