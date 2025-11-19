Eddie Murphy has shocked fans with a story nobody saw coming.

In his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, the Hollywood icon revealed that legendary actor Yul Brynner once propositioned him on the night he turned 21, Daily Mail reported.

According to Murphy, he was celebrating his milestone birthday at the famous Studio 54 when the unexpected moment happened.

“My 21st birthday party, I had it at Studio 54,” he recalled. “Yul Brynner was with his wife and he was like, ‘How would you like to come back to my apartment with my wife and I and party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, I’m cool!’”

Murphy, now 64, joked that he didn’t fully grasp the situation then — especially with Brynner’s wife smiling at him.

“Did he want me to go and sleep with his wife?” he asked, laughing.

He added that the story would have become outrageous Hollywood folklore if he had actually gone with them.

Brynner died three years later in 1985. Although he’d been married four times throughout his life, records show he wasn’t married in 1982 — making it unclear who the woman with him that night may have been.

The documentary also shows a softer, more grounded side of Murphy as he opens up about fatherhood. He said raising ten children changed his entire mindset.

“My kids are the center of everything,” he shared. “Before kids it’s just about you. Once you have kids, it’s all about them.”

Murphy’s blended family includes Eric, Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Christian, Angel, and his two youngest with his wife Paige Butcher.

His daughter Angel — shared with singer Mel B — is now living as a trans man. Murphy and Mel B, who once had a turbulent co-parenting journey, have grown into a far better place.

Mel B revealed that Eddie and Angel now spend real quality time together, even going on holidays. She praised him as a “proper father” to all ten of his children.

Their past was once messy, especially after Murphy publicly questioned Angel’s paternity in 2006 — a comment Mel says he still apologises for today.

Their brief romance started with a spark Mel described as “instant and overwhelming”, but everything fell apart after she became pregnant. She fled to Leeds, hoping he’d come after her, but instead he mentioned needing a paternity test on TV.

Years later, both stars have matured and rebuilt trust for the sake of their child. Mel, now remarried, said their friendship has continued to heal “bit by bit”.

In her memoir, she called Murphy the love of her life, saying their bond was deeper than people knew — from tattooing each other’s signatures on their thighs to sharing intimate stories of their childhoods and families.

“His love was pure,” she wrote. “He showed me what true love feels like.”

