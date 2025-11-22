DSS Arraigns Two Suspects for Terrorism and Coup Incitement Days After ISWAP Commander Conviction

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arraigned two suspects before separate Federal High Courts in Abuja on terrorism-related charges, just 48 hours after securing the conviction of ISWAP commander Hussaini Ismaila, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In the first case, the DSS brought Abdulmalik Abdulazeez Obadaki to court, accusing him of orchestrating the deadly 2012 attack on Deeper Life Bible Church in Okene, Kogi State. Prosecutors filed a six-count charge covering terrorist membership, conspiracy, assistance to terrorism, concealment of information, participation in terrorist activities, and escape from lawful custody.

Obadaki pleaded guilty only to the charge of escaping from custody but denied involvement in the other terrorism offences. Justice Joyce Obehi adjourned the matter to January 26, 2026, to enable the court review the factual basis of the guilty plea and take evidence on the disputed charges.

The second arraignment involved Innocent Chukwuemeka, accused of using his X (formerly Twitter) account to incite a coup against the Nigerian government. He faces a six-count charge bordering on publishing false information capable of causing public alarm and cyberstalking. Chukwuemeka pleaded not guilty, and the court also adjourned proceedings to January 26, 2026, ordering that he remain in DSS custody pending trial.

Security records show Obadaki has been linked to several high-profile violent crimes. After the Okene church attack, he was allegedly the ringleader of a gang that raided five commercial banks in Uromi, Edo State, killing multiple people and fleeing with substantial cash.

He was detained at Kuje Prison until the July 2022 jailbreak, during which he escaped. According to intelligence sources, Obadaki later admitted to helping coordinate the jailbreak after being transferred from Kabba Custodial Centre a month earlier.

The DSS said both cases form part of a broader push to clamp down on violent extremism, cyber-incitement, and threats to

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.