Drake Sparks Debate Over Possible Subtle Dig at Serena Williams on Instagram

By: Naija247news

Date:

Canadian rapper Drake has reignited conversations with fans after a recent Instagram post appeared to reference his ex, tennis legend Serena Williams. On Monday, Drake shared a tennis-themed photoshoot with rapper Sexyy Red, captioning the images: “I said tennis lesson she said where’s the bracelet or the necklace.”

However, fans were drawn to Drake’s activity in the comments, where he liked a remark implying Serena had “upgraded,” sparking renewed speculation about their long and complex history. Drake and Serena, who were romantically linked between 2011 and 2015, have previously engaged in subtle public jabs, often amplified by fans tracking every move.

Earlier this year, Serena made headlines by appearing during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance of Not Like Us, a song widely associated with Lamar’s feud with Drake. Social media erupted following the performance, and Serena confirmed her participation by posting a photo in the same outfit. At the 2024 ESPYS, Serena jokingly acknowledged Kendrick’s lyrical dominance, teasing that Drake might face crowd humor the next time he sits courtside at a Raptors game.

Drake has responded in kind, sharing a throwback image with Serena’s former agent, Jill Smoller, which many interpreted as another subtle move in the ongoing quiet feud. Despite neither star openly reigniting the romance or conflict, fans continue to dissect each interaction, fueling speculation and debate online.

The ongoing exchange highlights the intersection of celebrity relationships, social media culture, and the ways fans follow subtle cues to interpret messages in the public eye.

 

