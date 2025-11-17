Dangote Petroleum Refinery Says Its 5.6% Price Cut—not FG’s Suspension of 15% Import Tariff—Triggered Lower Pump Prices

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — Nov. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) Dangote Petroleum Refinery has refuted reports linking the recent reduction in pump prices by petroleum marketers to the Federal Government’s suspension of the 15 per cent import tariff on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel, insisting that its own downward price adjustment on November 6 remains the sole trigger.

In a detailed statement issued Monday, the refinery described the circulating claims as “entirely false, deliberately misleading, and inconsistent with actual market dynamics,” stressing that the decision by marketers to lower retail prices followed its 5.6 per cent reduction in PMS gantry and coastal prices, not any tariff change.

According to Dangote Refinery, the November 6 adjustment lowered its PMS gantry price from N877 to N828 per litre, and reduced the coastal price from N854 to N806 per litre—a move widely reported across national media platforms including Punch, Vanguard, The Cable, Daily Trust, The Sun, New Telegraph, Business Hallmark, and others.

The company noted that these reductions were announced and implemented well before marketers reviewed their pump prices, making the attribution to tariff suspension “factually incorrect.”

Dangote further clarified that the 15 per cent import tariff on PMS and diesel had already been approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 21 for immediate implementation. Despite the non-implementation, the refinery said it still lowered its product prices as part of its commitment to ensuring Nigerians enjoy the full benefits of domestic refining.

The refinery emphasised that this latest reduction is part of a broader pattern of consumer-focused actions, noting that it has lowered PMS prices more than seven times since commencing operations, and absorbed logistics costs during festive seasons to prevent arbitrary price hikes and eliminate the artificial fuel scarcity associated with Nigeria’s ember months.

Contrary to what it described as “repeated claims by certain interests,” Dangote warned that imported petroleum products—often of inferior quality—continue to retail at higher pump prices than domestically refined premium-grade fuel. It described the influx of substandard imports as economic dumping, warning that such practices threaten Nigeria’s industrial development in the same way dumping contributed to the collapse of the nation’s textile industry.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to supplying high-quality, internationally benchmarked products at competitive prices, stating that its long-term $20 billion investment in Nigeria’s energy sector will not be undermined by “short-term tactics” of speculative importers who “enter and exit the market at will.”

The company urged stakeholders and the media to rely on verified information and report responsibly in the interest of the Nigerian public.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.