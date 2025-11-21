Cubana Priest to Tinubu: You won’t get 10,000 votes in south-east in 2027 if Nnamdi Kanu is jailed

Cubana Chief Priest has sounded a strong political alarm to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the life sentence handed down to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Kanu was convicted on seven counts of terrorism on Thursday, a ruling that has triggered widespread reactions across the country.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the celebrity socialite described Kanu’s detention as a direct political hazard to Tinubu’s future, stressing that the president risks losing virtually all electoral influence in the South-East ahead of the 2027 polls. According to him, keeping Kanu behind bars is “a direct threat to Tinubu’s political fortunes in the region.”

He argued that Kanu remains the “supreme leader” in the South-East and that his imprisonment has deepened anger, resentment and severe setbacks in the zone. The bartender also berated South-East ministers and governors, describing them as leaders lacking courage, capacity, and public appeal.

“President @officialasiwajubat, as long as MNK remains in jail, you cannot and will never get up to 10,000 votes in the South East come 2027,” he wrote. “MNK is the supreme leader of the South East. His detention has caused us so much setback, and I am surprised that all your useless ministers from the South East can’t even tell you the truth because they are all cowards.”

He added that none of the region’s political appointees has the capacity to win the hearts of the people or restore confidence in the administration. “Only MNK’s release can save you,” he declared.

Cubana Chief Priest, who visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa earlier in May, also addressed the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu. He accused many of the president’s associates from the South-East of lacking grassroots acceptance, claiming they cannot safely visit their hometowns due to public anger over Kanu’s incarceration.

He alleged that most were more interested in “land allocations” than in building genuine political support for the president. “@seyitinubu, all those people on that table with you at Delborough Hotel the other day are bags of deceit, including me. They can’t do anything for you. Most of them cannot even visit their hometowns because of MNK’s detention.”

He warned that “the Villa is like a hotel” and that Tinubu’s tenure could expire abruptly in 2027 if he fails to act decisively on the matter.

The socialite urged Tinubu to pay attention to Abia State governor Alex Otti, whom he described as one of the few leaders capable of genuinely mobilising support in the South-East. He questioned the president’s decision to decline Otti’s invitation to commission projects in Abia, the home state of Kanu, and criticised the choice to send a minister he branded “incompetent.”

He also faulted the Deputy Speaker for “attacking” Governor Otti rather than fostering unity and trust.

Cubana Chief Priest wrapped up his message with a blunt warning: “Appeal this judgment and get it right, or prepare to check out of the Villa come 2027. The South East belongs to MNK. These are the words of the gods. Ignore them at your own risk.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.