Cristiano Ronaldo to Meet President Donald Trump at the White House Today

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later today, marking a high-profile encounter between global sports and political figures.

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward will reportedly visit Trump as part of a Saudi delegation led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is making his first trip to the United States since the CIA concluded that he approved the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

According to White House reporter Jake Traylor, Ronaldo is scheduled to be officially welcomed by Trump during the visit.

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has not been photographed publicly in the United States since 2017, when he was accused of sexual assault by former American teacher Kathryn Mayorga.

In a 2017 interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel, Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement in 2010 but later spoke out in an attempt to pursue a larger financial claim.

The case, however, was dismissed in 2022 by a U.S. judge after it emerged that the accuser’s legal team had relied on leaked and stolen documents. Ronaldo has consistently denied all allegations.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo made international headlines by urging President Trump to help broker peace worldwide. The footballer sent a personal message on a Portugal national team jersey, which read: “Playing for peace”.

The gesture was delivered at the G7 summit in Canada by European Council President Antonio Costa, who is also Portuguese. Costa posted on X about the gift, writing: “To President Donald Trump. Playing for peace. As a team.”

This White House meeting is expected to draw global attention as it intersects sports, diplomacy, and international politics, especially amid discussions surrounding Saudi Arabia’s leadership and its complex relations with the United States.

Fans and political watchers alike will be observing closely as Ronaldo, one of football’s most celebrated icons, takes center stage in Washington, highlighting how influential figures in sports continue to engage with global leaders on both political and humanitarian matters.

