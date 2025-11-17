Chukwuebuka Eweni Faces Second-Degree Murder for Allegedly Killing Father, Injuring Sisters in New Orleans

Chukwuebuka Eweni faces second-degree murder and attempted murder charges after a domestic stabbing incident.

By Naija247news Staff | November 16, 2025 | New Orleans

A tragic domestic incident unfolded in New Orleans last week as a 27-year-old man, Chukwuebuka Eweni, was taken into custody by local police after allegedly stabbing his father to death and injuring two sisters at their home on Pebble Street.

According to reports from Punch and local outlet WWL Louisiana, the deceased, Samuel Eweni, was a computer sciences professor at Southern University at New Orleans. The two injured victims are reportedly Samuel Eweni’s daughters.

Family members described the attack as sudden and unexpected, noting that the suspect had a history of mental illness but had never previously exhibited violent behavior.

“It was shocking because he had no prior history of violent conduct. The family is devastated,” a relative told WWL Louisiana.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that the incident occurred around 9:59 p.m. on November 11, 2025. Responding officers discovered an unresponsive male victim with fatal stab wounds, alongside two other adults suffering injuries.

One of the sisters has since been discharged from the hospital, while the second remains hospitalized but is expected to recover, according to medical sources.

Arrest and Charges

Police located Chukwuebuka Eweni in Jefferson Parish, taking him into custody while he undergoes medical evaluation. Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant charging him with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the suspect’s mental health background and potential triggers for the attack.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all involved and to conduct a thorough investigation,” said a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson.

Victim Profile and Community Response

The late Samuel Eweni was well-regarded in the academic community, serving as a professor at Southern University at New Orleans, where he was known for his dedication to students and research in computer sciences. Colleagues expressed shock and grief at the news, calling him a respected educator and mentor.

Neighbors and local residents described the Eweni family as quiet and reserved, making the incident all the more startling.

“It’s a tragedy for the entire neighborhood. Nothing like this has happened here before,” a local resident said.

Mental Health Considerations

The suspect’s reported history of mental illness has raised questions about the intersection of mental health and public safety. Experts note that while mental illness does not inherently lead to violence, access to timely mental health interventions is crucial to prevent such tragic outcomes.

Legal observers also note that mental health evaluations will likely play a role in upcoming court proceedings, potentially influencing charges, trial proceedings, or sentencing.

Legal Process Ahead

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the official cause of death following an autopsy and notification of next of kin. Meanwhile, Eweni remains in law enforcement custody, awaiting further medical and psychological assessment.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge the public to remain cautious about sharing unverified information, emphasizing that the incident is under active investigation and all official statements will come from law enforcement or the coroner’s office.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns about domestic violence, mental health awareness, and timely intervention in crises, highlighting the critical need for community and social support systems.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.