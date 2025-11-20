Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year 2025 for Third Consecutive Year

Super Falcons and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named the 2025 Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, marking her third consecutive CAF award at the prestigious ceremony held at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Rabat, Morocco. The 24-year-old Nigerian international edged out Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini, cementing her status as Africa’s premier goalkeeper.

Nnadozie’s remarkable consistency and standout performances for both club and country made her the unanimous choice. At Paris FC, she was instrumental in securing the Coupe de France Féminine, while for the Super Falcons, she played a key role in Nigeria’s record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, keeping four clean sheets and earning the tournament’s best goalkeeper accolade. Her move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League has already seen her make an immediate impact, winning Player of the Match on her debut and earning the WSL Save of the Month and PFA Fans’ Player of the Month awards.

CAF analysts hailed Nnadozie as a model of African football excellence, blending technical skill, composure, and leadership. Her achievements continue to inspire young female footballers across Nigeria and the continent, further strengthening the Super Falcons’ legacy as a powerhouse in women’s football.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.