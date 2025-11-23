CBN MPC: Experts predict 50bps to 200bps rate cut on declining inflation

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) prepares to convene on Monday, 24th and Tuesday, 25th November 2025, economists remain sharply divided over the likely policy direction, with core debates centering on whether the Committee will implement another 25–50 basis-point cut or maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27% to fully assess the impact of its September decisions. Naija247news gathered that the upcoming meeting is one of the most closely watched in 2025 given the evolving macroeconomic environment.

At its last meeting in September, the MPC reduced the benchmark MPR by 50bps to 27%, marking the first rate cut of the year. Naija247news understands that the Committee based this decision on stronger output growth, exchange rate stability, an improvement in external reserves, and the noticeable moderation in inflation recorded in August, the lowest in five months. With inflation continuing to decline and FX liquidity showing sustained improvement, the market remains evenly split on what direction monetary policy should take next.

Naija247news reports that analysts and market participants are offering varying expectations ahead of the November meeting, reflecting the complexity of Nigeria’s monetary landscape.

According to Naija247news, a Fixed Income Trader at CFG Africa, Umar Abdulqadir, expects the MPC to implement another 50bps cut, citing consistent gains in macroeconomic fundamentals. He believes that the Committee now has more room to stimulate growth without triggering instability.

Abdulqadir noted that disinflation has been sustained, with both headline and core inflation easing in recent months. He added that improved FX liquidity and enhanced food supply conditions have helped stabilize price expectations, reducing the need for an excessively tight monetary stance. He also referenced the recent S&P sovereign rating upgrade, which he said reinforces Nigeria’s improving macroeconomic outlook and reduces risk premiums. According to him, this development further expands the MPC’s flexibility to cut rates without fear of adverse capital movements.

Umar emphasized that elevated lending rates continue to hamper credit expansion, especially for SMEs and corporates. He argued that a moderate policy rate reduction would help stimulate borrowing, investment, and broader economic recovery. In his view, at least a 50bps cut is justified to strengthen Nigeria’s growth momentum while consolidating improving macroeconomic stability.

On a similar yet slightly more cautious trajectory, Head of Research at Afrinvest West Africa, Damilare Asimiyu, anticipates a 25–50bps cut. Naija247news gathered that Asimiyu’s projection aligns with Nigeria’s improving inflation path and evolving global monetary trends. He stated that the favourable inflation outlook, highlighted by headline inflation moderating to 16.05% year-on-year in October, supports additional easing.

He observed that global policy sentiment is turning mildly dovish, citing the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent 25bps rate cut as evidence of shifting global conditions. With Nigeria’s GDP recording a robust 4.2% growth in Q2 and a positive 3.6%–3.9% projection for Q3, Asimiyu believes that the economic fundamentals justify a carefully calibrated policy easing.

However, not all analysts share this easing bias. Jessica Ifada, an Equities Trader and Business Strategist at Rostrum Investment & Securities Ltd, expects the MPC to hold the MPR at 27%. According to Naija247news, Ifada argues that the effects of September’s rate cut are still filtering through the economy, particularly regarding inflation, exchange rate dynamics, and lending patterns.

She highlighted that the recent reduction of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 50% to 45% has already injected additional liquidity into the banking system, giving banks more room to lend. She added that many banks have met recapitalization thresholds, enhancing financial system stability and supporting stronger credit flows, developments that reduce the need for an immediate additional rate cut.

Naija247news understands that the festive season usually triggers temporary price pressures, and holding the MPR may help contain inflation while maintaining liquidity stability. Ifada also pointed out that the revised corridor of +250/–250bps already guides short-term interest rates toward the MPR, reducing the urgency for a fresh adjustment.

According to Naija247news, Ifada insists that maintaining the MPR at 27% strikes the right balance between supporting growth and keeping inflation expectations anchored. As the MPC meets this week, all eyes remain on the Committee’s assessment of the evolving economic landscape and its decision on Nigeria’s monetary trajectory.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.