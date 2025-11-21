Catholic school reopened without clearance, says Niger government on students’ abduction

The Niger State government has raised serious concerns following the abduction of pupils and staff of St Mary’s School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area. Naija247news gathered that armed men stormed the school in the early hours of Friday, whisking away an unspecified number of students and workers. The attackers reportedly operated between 2am and 3am, taking advantage of the region’s ongoing security vulnerabilities.

According to Naija247news, the attack occurred despite prior intelligence warning of heightened threats across parts of Niger North. Naija247news understands that the state government had earlier issued precautionary directives aimed at preventing such incidents, but St Mary’s School allegedly reopened without clearance. In a statement released on Friday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, expressed disappointment that the institution resumed academic activities in defiance of official instructions.

Usman explained that the government had previously suspended all construction work and ordered the temporary shutdown of boarding schools across the affected axis due to credible security alerts. Naija247news reports that the advisories were intended to safeguard students and staff amid rising security concerns. However, the authorities say the management of St Mary’s School failed to comply with the directive, thereby exposing pupils to avoidable danger.

“In response to these credible security alerts, the State Government had earlier issued a clear directive suspending all construction activities and ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools within the affected zone as a precautionary measure,” the statement read. Naija247news gathered that the failure of the school to seek clearance before reopening has now become a major source of concern for state officials overseeing security operations in the region.

Security agencies have since launched a full-scale investigation alongside search-and-rescue operations aimed at ensuring the safe return of the abducted pupils and staff. According to Naija247news, the state government has intensified collaboration with military and police formations while monitoring developments closely. Usman assured the public that updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

The government also appealed to school proprietors, traditional rulers, and community leaders to strictly adhere to security advisories issued by authorities. Naija247news understands that the government views such compliance as essential to preventing further tragedy and maintaining public safety. Usman emphasized that the protection of lives, particularly those of schoolchildren, remains the administration’s highest priority.

The abduction in Agwara adds to the string of recent attacks targeting educational institutions across the country. Naija247news reports that the incident comes shortly after the kidnapping of 25 female students from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State. During that attack, the school’s vice-principal, Hassan Makuku, was killed, while a security guard, Ali Shehu, sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand. The recurring pattern of assaults has heightened fears among parents and further intensified debate about the safety of schools in northern Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that residents of Agwara and surrounding communities remain anxious as search teams continue combing forests and riverine areas believed to be hideouts for criminal gangs. Stakeholders have renewed calls for enhanced security reinforcement and community-led intelligence gathering to address the escalating situation.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.