Cargo tracking system could save Nigeria N900 billion annually – SEREC

Nigeria could save as much as N900 billion annually in revenue leakages by fully implementing the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), according to a new policy commentary by the Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC). Naija247news gathered that the ICTN, already in use across West and Central Africa, is designed to strengthen port security, curb trade malpractices and enhance transparency in cargo movement.

SEREC’s Head of Research, Dr. Eugene Nweke, in the commentary titled *“The Urgent Imperative of Implementing the ICTN in Nigeria,”* stressed that despite approval from the Federal Executive Council in 2023, the system is yet to be activated. Naija247news understands that the Centre views this delay as a major stumbling block to Nigeria’s broader maritime reforms and revenue-protection strategies.

According to Naija247news, Nweke explained that ICTN functions by providing verified pre-arrival information on inbound cargo, enabling port regulators and customs operatives to authenticate documentation before vessels dock. He noted that such early verification could reduce cargo clearance time by 25–35%, cut trade infractions by up to 40%, and boost competitiveness across the maritime value chain.

Naija247news reports that the News Agency of Nigeria first disclosed the estimates highlighting that without ICTN, Nigeria’s trade regulators are forced to operate in what Nweke described as a “reactive intelligence model,” leaving significant loopholes for under-declaration, concealment, and falsified manifests. He warned that delays in fully deploying ICTN could cost Nigeria between N800 billion and N1.2 trillion in losses linked to non-standardised cargo declarations and transshipment concealment.

Drawing comparisons with regional peers, Nweke noted that Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Angola recorded increases of 18–22% in customs revenue and a 30% reduction in port clearance delays within two years of adopting ICTN. Naija247news gathered that these countries also achieved a 40% fall in false declarations during the same period, underscoring the transformative potential of the system if implemented in Nigeria.

However, beyond revenue concerns, SEREC warned that the delay could jeopardise the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) slated for the first quarter of 2026, as well as the ongoing Customs modernisation drive. According to Naija247news, the Centre argued that without ICTN serving as the primary data-verification layer, upcoming reforms risk fragmentation and inefficiency.

Naija247news understands that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is the lead agency tasked with the ICTN rollout. It is working alongside the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), under the oversight of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. Yet, SEREC insists that bureaucracy and misalignment among stakeholders continue to delay operational deployment.

Nweke urged government authorities to recognise ICTN as a strategic enabler rather than a competing system, stressing that Nigeria’s failure to operationalise the cargo note exposes the nation to heightened security risks, persistent revenue leakages and diminished international compliance ratings. Naija247news reports that he further highlighted investor concerns stemming from the absence of a modern electronic cargo note system, noting that Nigeria remains one of the few major trading nations in the sub-region yet to adopt it.

As Nigeria races toward ambitious maritime reforms, SEREC’s warning underscores the necessity of aligning all digital trade and security frameworks. According to Naija247news, analysts believe that swift ICTN implementation could form the backbone of efficient port operations, transparent cargo management and revived investor confidence.

Naija247news gathered that stakeholders across the maritime sector are now awaiting government’s next move, with industry insiders emphasising that continued delay may undermine decades-long efforts to modernise Nigeria’s ports and elevate its global trade competitiveness.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.