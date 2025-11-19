Menu
Cameroon Opposition Leader Declares Himself President-Elect, Appoints Alice Nkom as Spokesperson Amid Political Tensions

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a bold move that has intensified political debates in Central Africa, Cameroon’s opposition figure, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has proclaimed himself President-elect following the disputed October 12 presidential election. The announcement, made via his verified social media channels on November 17, represents a direct challenge to the recently inaugurated term of President Paul Biya and underscores the growing tensions in the country’s political landscape.

As part of his declaration, Tchiroma appointed Maître Alice Nkom—a distinguished lawyer and civil society advocate known for defending fundamental freedoms—as his official spokesperson. The decree, issued under the title “President-Elect of the Republic,” grants Nkom authority to represent Tchiroma in institutional, diplomatic, and media engagements, effectively giving the opposition a formal channel to communicate its positions both domestically and internationally.

Tchiroma justified his unilateral declaration by pointing to what he describes as “institutional hostage-taking,” which he claims prevents Cameroonians from freely expressing their political will. By asserting the legitimacy of the October poll results from his perspective, Tchiroma positions himself as a counterweight to Biya’s government, appealing to citizens dissatisfied with the status quo.

Alice Nkom, widely respected for her human rights work and defense of civil liberties, has embraced the responsibility with a statement emphasizing collective national duty. In a post cited by the Cameroon News Agency, she pledged to faithfully amplify the voice of the President-elect, defend the truth, and serve the people with loyalty. “This mission is not that of one woman alone. It belongs to the Cameroonian people, to their sovereign will, to their desire to take control of their destiny,” Nkom wrote. Her remarks signal a campaign to bring transparency and accountability to Tchiroma’s opposition efforts amid an increasingly polarized environment.

The appointment of Nkom is seen as a strategic effort to elevate the opposition’s visibility at a time when Cameroon faces heightened scrutiny over electoral legitimacy and governance practices. Analysts note that her reputation as a principled advocate for justice could lend credibility to Tchiroma’s challenge, particularly in the eyes of the international community, even as tensions escalate in the wake of Biya’s swearing-in.

Observers now watch closely as Tchiroma Bakary’s camp seeks to operationalize its “President-Elect” mandate, navigating a complex political terrain where legal recognition, institutional authority, and public perception are fiercely contested. With Nkom coordinating communications, the opposition aims to present a clear, consistent message, positioning itself as a voice for change and civic empowerment.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape.

