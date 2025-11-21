Bukola Arugba slams Kwara First Lady over “attempted attack” remark after Eruku church abduction

KWARA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigerian actress Bukola Arugba has publicly challenged Kwara State First Lady, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, over her description of the recent church attack in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area.

The incident occurred during a live-streamed service at a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Two people were confirmed dead, one was injured, and several worshippers — including the pastor — were abducted.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bukola Arugba, who hails from Eruku, criticised the First Lady for calling the attack an “attempted attack,” saying the term failed to capture the gravity of the tragedy. She revealed that three of her family members — her aunty Titi Balogun and cousins Ebenezer and Aina — remain in the custody of the kidnappers.

Bukola’s statement underscores the growing frustration among local residents and relatives of victims over what they perceive as downplayed official accounts of the violence.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.