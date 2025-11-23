BREAKING: Terrorists Retaliate NAF Airstrikes by Invading Niger School, Abducting Students

Abuja, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Terrorists reportedly retaliated against Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes in the Shiroro axis by invading a school in Niger State, abducting an undisclosed number of students, PRNigeria reports.

The abduction comes just days after a similar attack on schoolgirls in Kebbi State, and is believed to be a direct reprisal for NAF operations that killed scores of bandits, including two high-ranking commanders.

The targeted school is located near the Borgu axis, close to a known enclave of terrorist activity around Kainji Dam. A source within the school told PRNigeria that the presence of NAF aircraft hovering overhead may have prevented a larger catastrophe, forcing the attackers to flee with only some students.

“We are grateful that the timely arrival of aircraft scared the well-armed bandits, who quickly escaped with some of our students,” the source said.

PRNigeria reports that special operatives and ground troops have been deployed and are actively trailing the terrorists in a bid to rescue the abducted students.

Security experts note that the incident highlights the persistent threat posed by bandits and terrorist networks in the North-West and North-Central regions, with schools remaining particularly vulnerable targets.

Authorities have called for heightened security measures in educational institutions and surrounding communities to prevent further attacks.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.