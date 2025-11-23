BREAKING: ALL 38 worshippers abducted in Kwara church rescued, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has announced the successful rescue of all 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, following a violent attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) branch earlier in the week.

The worshippers were seized on Tuesday after armed bandits invaded the church during an evening service. A livestream video captured the terrifying moment gunshots erupted around the premises, forcing congregants, led by a young pastor, to flee for safety before the attackers stormed the building.

The assault occurred around 6pm in Eruku, a border community adjoining Kogi State, where security challenges have been recurrent.

In a statement released on Sunday via X by Olusegun Dada, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Tinubu also confirmed the recovery of 51 kidnapped pupils from a Catholic school in Niger State.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued,” President Tinubu said. “I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered.”

The president commended the security agencies for what he described as renewed operational effectiveness, assuring Nigerians that ongoing counter-banditry efforts will be further intensified.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.