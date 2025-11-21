Bianca Ojukwu calls for calm in South-East over Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘unanticipated’ life sentence

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has appealed for calm across the South-East following the life imprisonment sentence handed to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister—widow of the late Biafra icon Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu—described the verdict as “sad” and said the outcome was neither anticipated nor desired. She noted that she had just returned from Tanzania after participating in an NTAC monitoring mission when the judgment was delivered.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged residents of the region and supporters of Mr. Kanu to avoid actions that could inflame tensions or trigger unrest, stressing that the moment called for maximum restraint. She warned against any response that might escalate the situation either within Nigeria or among the diaspora community.

According to her, the ruling demands broad consultation with political and traditional stakeholders in the South-East, including governors, lawmakers, and community leaders, to engage the Federal Government toward securing a political resolution.

She emphasized that resorting to threats or confrontational rhetoric would be counterproductive, adding that dialogue remains the most viable pathway to resolving the crisis. The minister noted that the pursuit of justice, equity, and dignity for Ndigbo must be matched with a commitment to peace and order, which she said is crucial for the safety of all citizens.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also assured that the Nigerian government is working with local and international partners to mitigate national trauma linked to past conflicts. She encouraged residents of the region to remain calm, patient, and united as efforts continue behind the scenes to address the situation.

She reiterated her long-standing engagement with stakeholders on issues concerning the South-East and called for a collective approach involving all five states in the region to push for a political settlement following Thursday’s judgment.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.