Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

BBC Investigation Questions Intersociety’s Role in Amplifying Unverified ‘Christian Genocide’ Claims in Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – Nov. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – A new report by the BBC Global Disinformation Unit has raised serious concerns about the credibility of casualty figures promoted by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) and allied Igbo advocacy groups, which have long circulated claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

The BBC investigation, titled “Are Christians Being Persecuted in Nigeria as Trump Claims?” and authored by Olaronke Alo, Chiamaka Enendu, and Lagos-based journalist Ijeoma Ndukwe, traced the origins of widely circulated figures alleging that more than 125,000 Christians have been killed and 19,000 churches destroyed since 2009. These numbers have been repeatedly cited by U.S. conservative media outlets and politicians, including Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Riley Moore.

When approached for verification, Intersociety was unable to provide itemised data or evidence to substantiate its claims. Instead, the group accused the BBC of being politically compromised, the report said.

According to the BBC, Intersociety’s methodology lacks transparency and raises questions about the motivations behind its casualty reporting. Despite the absence of verifiable data, the narrative has gained significant traction in U.S. political and religious circles, with former U.S. President Donald Trump designating Nigeria a “country of particular concern” and warning of possible military response over what he described as a “Christian genocide.”

Intersociety and similar advocacy groups have long framed violence in Nigeria as coordinated jihadist attacks targeting Christians, frequently attributing responsibility to Fulani herders and Islamist insurgents. However, independent conflict-monitoring organisations such as the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) report that insecurity in Nigeria is complex, affecting multiple communities across religious and ethnic lines without conclusive evidence of a systematic campaign against Christians alone.

The BBC also noted that many of these advocacy groups are rooted in southeastern Nigeria, where religious and ethnic identity politics intersect with longstanding grievances over marginalisation. Their messaging often reflects these tensions.

Although Intersociety describes itself as an independent non-profit, its advocacy work has focused heavily on Igbo Christian interests. The organisation has also been a vocal supporter of Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), framing government actions against the separatist movement as ethnoreligious persecution.

PRNigeria reports that Intersociety was founded in July 2008 in Onitsha by Emeka Umeagbalasi, a former official of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and Amnesty International. The group initially worked on electoral reform and governance before shifting towards documenting alleged religious and ethnic persecution, often releasing casualty figures that conflict with independent monitors.

The BBC report warns that politicised and unverified data can distort international perceptions, escalate tensions, and undermine peacebuilding efforts. It calls for greater scrutiny of data sources and a more nuanced understanding of Nigeria’s conflict landscape—one that avoids oversimplified narratives and prioritises accurate, evidence-based reporting.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

NAF Airstrikes Rescue Brigade Commander, Troops from ISWAP Ambush in Borno
Terror in the Mosques: A Chronicle of Attacks on Muslim Worshippers in Nigeria
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

