BBC Investigation Questions Intersociety’s Role in Amplifying Unverified ‘Christian Genocide’ Claims in Nigeria

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – Nov. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – A new report by the BBC Global Disinformation Unit has raised serious concerns about the credibility of casualty figures promoted by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) and allied Igbo advocacy groups, which have long circulated claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

The BBC investigation, titled “Are Christians Being Persecuted in Nigeria as Trump Claims?” and authored by Olaronke Alo, Chiamaka Enendu, and Lagos-based journalist Ijeoma Ndukwe, traced the origins of widely circulated figures alleging that more than 125,000 Christians have been killed and 19,000 churches destroyed since 2009. These numbers have been repeatedly cited by U.S. conservative media outlets and politicians, including Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Riley Moore.

When approached for verification, Intersociety was unable to provide itemised data or evidence to substantiate its claims. Instead, the group accused the BBC of being politically compromised, the report said.

According to the BBC, Intersociety’s methodology lacks transparency and raises questions about the motivations behind its casualty reporting. Despite the absence of verifiable data, the narrative has gained significant traction in U.S. political and religious circles, with former U.S. President Donald Trump designating Nigeria a “country of particular concern” and warning of possible military response over what he described as a “Christian genocide.”

Intersociety and similar advocacy groups have long framed violence in Nigeria as coordinated jihadist attacks targeting Christians, frequently attributing responsibility to Fulani herders and Islamist insurgents. However, independent conflict-monitoring organisations such as the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) report that insecurity in Nigeria is complex, affecting multiple communities across religious and ethnic lines without conclusive evidence of a systematic campaign against Christians alone.

The BBC also noted that many of these advocacy groups are rooted in southeastern Nigeria, where religious and ethnic identity politics intersect with longstanding grievances over marginalisation. Their messaging often reflects these tensions.

Although Intersociety describes itself as an independent non-profit, its advocacy work has focused heavily on Igbo Christian interests. The organisation has also been a vocal supporter of Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), framing government actions against the separatist movement as ethnoreligious persecution.

PRNigeria reports that Intersociety was founded in July 2008 in Onitsha by Emeka Umeagbalasi, a former official of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and Amnesty International. The group initially worked on electoral reform and governance before shifting towards documenting alleged religious and ethnic persecution, often releasing casualty figures that conflict with independent monitors.

The BBC report warns that politicised and unverified data can distort international perceptions, escalate tensions, and undermine peacebuilding efforts. It calls for greater scrutiny of data sources and a more nuanced understanding of Nigeria’s conflict landscape—one that avoids oversimplified narratives and prioritises accurate, evidence-based reporting.

