Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria – Nov. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – A new report by the BBC Global Disinformation Unit has raised major questions about the accuracy and credibility of casualty figures promoted for years by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) and affiliated Igbo advocacy groups, which have frequently described Nigeria’s security crisis as a coordinated “Christian genocide.”

The BBC investigation titled “Are Christians Being Persecuted in Nigeria as Trump Claims?”—authored by Olaronke Alo, Chiamaka Enendu, and Lagos-based journalist Ijeoma Ndukwe—examined the origins, methodology, and global impact of claims alleging that more than 125,000 Christians have been killed and 19,000 churches destroyed since 2009. These staggering figures have been amplified for years by U.S. conservative politicians, evangelical media, and international lobby groups, shaping Western perceptions of Nigeria’s conflict landscape.

But when the BBC requested evidence, Intersociety could not provide itemised lists, datasets, or independent verification of the deaths and church attacks it routinely publicised. The organisation responded by accusing the BBC of being politically compromised, but the report concludes that its casualty reporting lacks transparency, consistency, and credibility.

A Narrative Exported to the West

The BBC findings come at a time when Nigeria’s internal conflicts have become central to Western political debates. Former U.S. President Donald Trump and several Republican lawmakers now frequently cite Intersociety’s numbers to accuse Nigeria’s government of enabling mass atrocities against Christians. Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Riley Moore, and several U.S.-based Christian advocacy groups have repeated the figures in congressional hearings, policy briefings, and televised interviews.

These allegations have shaped Washington’s foreign policy posture. During Trump’s first term, Nigeria was designated a “country of particular concern”, signalling a diplomatic warning and raising the possibility of sanctions or military action.

The BBC report suggests that Intersociety’s figures played a key role in energising these narratives, despite the absence of verifiable supporting evidence.

Conflict Realities More Complex Than Genocide Claims

Independent conflict-tracking organisations—including the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED)—say Nigeria’s insecurity cannot be reduced to a simple religious conflict. ACLED data shows that victims include Muslims and Christians across multiple regions, with violence driven by insurgency, banditry, political rivalries, land disputes, poverty, and weak governance.

Security experts interviewed by the BBC agree there is no conclusive evidence of a systematic, nationwide campaign targeting Christians alone, contradicting claims of an organised genocide.

In northern states such as Borno and Yobe, insurgents have killed Muslim clerics, attacked mosques, abducted Muslim women and children, and destroyed entire Muslim-majority villages. In the Northwest, bandit attacks have devastated predominantly Muslim communities in Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto. Analysts warn that framing the conflict as religious alone ignores the multilayered nature of Nigeria’s violence.

Ethnic Identity Politics and Messaging from the Southeast

The BBC report also highlights that many advocacy groups promoting genocide claims operate from southeastern Nigeria, where ethnic identity, Christian solidarity, and longstanding grievances around political marginalisation shape public messaging. Intersociety, though describing itself as an independent rights group, has consistently championed the cause of Igbo Christians.

The organisation has also been a vocal supporter of Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). It has repeatedly framed government actions against IPOB as ethnoreligious persecution, a narrative the BBC says contributes to its broader framing of national security issues.

While identity-driven advocacy is not uncommon, the BBC notes that casualty figures used to substantiate claims of Christian genocide are often politically charged, unverifiable, or exaggerated, and have fueled international alarm.

A Look at Intersociety’s Roots

PRNigeria reports that Intersociety was founded in July 2008 in Onitsha by Emeka Umeagbalasi, a former official of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and Amnesty International. Initially focused on governance and electoral reform, the organisation later shifted to documenting persecution based on ethnicity and religion.

Over time, it became known for its bold casualty statistics—numbers that frequently clash with those released by neutral observers, humanitarian agencies, and official security institutions.

Security analysts warn that such unverified data can distort conflict reporting, escalate tensions, and mislead international partners.

International Implications of Unverified Data

The BBC report warns that the global spread of politicised casualty figures could destabilise Nigeria’s relationship with key Western partners. Diplomatic sources say the genocide narrative has contributed to:

– Misleading congressional briefings in the U.S.

– Polarised debates among international NGOs

– Pressure campaigns urging sanctions or military intervention

Security observers caution that these narratives risk internationalising domestic conflicts, enabling foreign actors to frame Nigeria through a narrow lens of religious persecution.

Call for Nuanced, Evidence-Driven Reporting

The BBC concludes that Nigeria’s security crisis requires reporting grounded in verifiable data and free from political, ethnic, or religious bias. Oversimplified narratives of “Christian genocide” ignore the complexity of the conflict and risk inflaming tensions.

Experts interviewed stressed that Nigeria’s story must be told accurately and responsibly, both to ensure global understanding and to prevent external actors from weaponising misinformation.

As the debate continues, the BBC report underscores a crucial point: the integrity of conflict data matters, especially in a country as diverse and fragile as Nigeria. Misleading or exaggerated figures, while politically convenient, can have long-term consequences for national unity, diplomacy, and peacebuilding.

