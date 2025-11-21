Bandits demand N100 million per victim after abducting 38 worshippers at CAC church in Ekiti

EKITI, Kwara State, Nov 20 (Naija247news) – Bandits who abducted 38 worshippers from Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, have demanded N100 million ransom per victim, according to local sources.

The gunmen stormed the church during a service on Tuesday, November 18, killing five people and abducting dozens more. Families of the victims have reportedly begun receiving ransom calls from the kidnappers.

Chief Olusegun Olukotun, Olori Eta of Eruku and community leader whose four relatives were among the abducted, confirmed that the kidnappers have grouped victims according to family relations and are contacting community members to demand payment. Olukotun and one of his wards narrowly escaped the attack through a church window at about 6:06 p.m. on the day of the incident.

“From what we gathered from the kidnappers’ camp, they have grouped the victims according to their relations and are now calling our people. Some people have received calls demanding N100 million for each person,” Olukotun said.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on rescue efforts or negotiations with the kidnappers.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.