Armed robbers kill brother of Ebonyi LG commissioner in Ishieke attack

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Suspected armed robbers have killed Mr. Christopher Igwe, the younger brother of Hon. Uchenna Igwe, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The incident occurred around the Ishieke axis in Ebonyi Local Government Area (LGA) at about 10 p.m. on Monday, November 17, according to SP Joshua Ukandu, spokesperson of the State Police Command.

“Yes, the incident occurred on Monday night at about 10 p.m. along the Ishieke area. The armed robbers, after an operation at a cooking gas selling store, began to shoot and, unfortunately, the brother to the commissioner was shot dead,” Ukandu said.

The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects, and SP Ukandu urged residents to provide any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Authorities are calling for calm as security operatives continue their search for the armed robbers responsible for the killing.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.