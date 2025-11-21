Menu
Armed robbers kill brother of Ebonyi LG commissioner in Ishieke attack

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Suspected armed robbers have killed Mr. Christopher Igwe, the younger brother of Hon. Uchenna Igwe, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The incident occurred around the Ishieke axis in Ebonyi Local Government Area (LGA) at about 10 p.m. on Monday, November 17, according to SP Joshua Ukandu, spokesperson of the State Police Command.

“Yes, the incident occurred on Monday night at about 10 p.m. along the Ishieke area. The armed robbers, after an operation at a cooking gas selling store, began to shoot and, unfortunately, the brother to the commissioner was shot dead,” Ukandu said.

The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects, and SP Ukandu urged residents to provide any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Authorities are calling for calm as security operatives continue their search for the armed robbers responsible for the killing.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

