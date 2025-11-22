Anthony Joshua Splits with Coach, Joins Oleksandr Usyk’s Team Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

Here’s a full Naija247news sports hard-news rewrite in AP-style format with dateline, meta description, and SEO tags:

MIAMI, United States, November 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has confirmed a major shake-up in his training camp ahead of his December 19 clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, announcing that he has split from coach Ben Davison to train with the team behind his former rival, reigning world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The revelation came during a press conference for the upcoming bout in Miami, which will stream live on Netflix. When asked about his training, Joshua said London had become “a bit distracting,” prompting the change.

“No, I won’t be trained by Ben Davison. I was invited to train with Team Usyk. I’ve been in Spain, we’ve been doing some good training, and I think he’s one of the best in the world… Not I think, he is one of the best in the world,” Joshua said.

Joshua, who suffered consecutive defeats to Usyk in 2021 and 2022, said working with the Ukrainian champion’s camp provides valuable insight into the techniques and strategies that previously bested him. He emphasized that his training focuses on learning from Usyk’s team rather than sparring with the champion himself.

“Getting an insight into how someone who’s achieved so much has been phenomenal, it’s been a great experience and very challenging. I’ve been with them for a couple months now,” Joshua added.

The fight marks Joshua’s return to the ring 15 months after his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, and comes with significant size advantages over Paul, including a five-inch height advantage, 50-pound weight advantage, and a six-inch reach edge.

Paul, however, remained unshaken by Joshua’s camp change.

“It’s great. I mean, obviously, he’s training with the best in the world. He’s one of the best heavyweights in the world, we expect nothing less, and I want the best version of Anthony Joshua on December 19. It’s going to be the best version of Jake Paul that you’ve seen, and we’ll see who’s better,” Paul said.

The press conference also unveiled the fight card’s undercard, including a matchup between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, and a co-main event featuring Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin for multiple super featherweight

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.