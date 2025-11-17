Menu
Democracy

America isn’t ‘ready for a woman’ to be president says Michelle Obama

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former First Lady cites societal resistance among men as a major barrier to women reaching the Oval Office.

By Naija247news Staff | November 16, 2025 | New York

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama has sparked renewed debate about gender and leadership in American politics, asserting that the country is still not ready for a female president. According to Obama, a significant portion of men in the United States are reluctant to be led by women, posing a major challenge to female candidates seeking the nation’s highest office.

The 61-year-old, who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris in her unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump, made the remarks while promoting her latest book, “The Look,” at an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The discussion was moderated by actress Tracee Ellis Ross and later uploaded to Obama’s YouTube channel.

“As we saw in the past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama said.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not.”

Obama, a mother of two and former First Lady from 2009 to 2017, has repeatedly dismissed speculation about running for president herself, insisting that her focus remains on advocacy, public service, and empowering young people.

During the Brooklyn discussion, Obama emphasized that male resistance remains a persistent cultural barrier, even as more women seek leadership roles across politics, business, and other sectors.

“You know, we got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it,” she added.

Her comments come amid ongoing discussions about gender representation in American politics, particularly following Harris’s campaign, which highlighted both the progress women have made and the challenges that remain. Despite her historic role as the first female vice president, Harris faced opposition not only on policy grounds but also due to societal biases about women in positions of power.

Obama’s new memoir, “The Look,” explores her experiences in the White House, her personal life, and her perspective on societal expectations for women, including the pressures faced by women in leadership. The book reflects on the obstacles female leaders encounter and the work still needed to normalize women’s presence in positions of authority.

Political analysts note that Obama’s observations are consistent with research on gender dynamics in politics. Studies have shown that women candidates are often judged more harshly than their male counterparts, with leadership capabilities and decision-making skills scrutinized through a gendered lens.

“The progress we’ve made is undeniable, but the cultural barriers are still very real,” said Janet Miller, a political analyst. “Michelle Obama is highlighting a critical point: electability for women is not just about qualifications; it’s also about changing societal attitudes toward female leadership.”

The former First Lady also reflected on the 2024 presidential election, emphasizing the importance of supporting women candidates while recognizing the systemic challenges they face. She noted that men’s reluctance to be led by women remains a hurdle, even in contemporary U.S. politics.

Obama’s statements have reignited public conversations about women in leadership, particularly as the U.S. prepares for the 2028 election cycle. Advocates for gender equality see her remarks as a reminder of the work still needed to achieve equitable representation in political offices nationwide.

“This isn’t just about elections—it’s about culture,” Miller added. “Until societal attitudes shift, women will continue to face barriers, no matter their experience or capabilities.”

Michelle Obama’s perspective underscores the broader debate about gender parity in leadership, challenging voters, policymakers, and society at large to confront the biases that continue to limit opportunities for women at the highest levels of power.

Chukwuebuka Eweni Faces Second-Degree Murder for Allegedly Killing Father, Injuring Sisters in New Orleans
