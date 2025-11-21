Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Alleged Terrorism: Refer my case to Appeal Court – Nnamdi Kanu tells judge

By: Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday moved to halt the scheduled judgement on the seven-count terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government, arguing that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacks the jurisdiction to hear his case.

The matter had been fixed for judgement on November 7, but when the case was called up, Justice James Omotosho noted that Kanu had filed a series of motions shortly after the adjournment. The motions were consolidated, and the court allowed Kanu to present his arguments.

In his submissions, Kanu, through his first motion filed on November 12, requested that “certain substantial issues arising from the trial” be referred to the Court of Appeal. He further asked the court to stay further proceedings pending the appellate court’s determination.

The IPOB leader contended that the trial court “ab initio” lacked jurisdiction to try him, citing that one of the charges—count seven—was based on a non-existing law. Kanu also argued that the Supreme Court had noted the offence in count seven does not exist in law.

He further stated that the prosecution’s evidence against him “were sufficiently demolished” and raised concerns about denial of fair hearing. Kanu claimed the court erred in unilaterally waiving his right to file a written address before the judgement was scheduled.

The case is now expected to be reviewed in light of Kanu’s motions, with the court yet to rule on whether the judgement will proceed as scheduled.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Mikel Obi says AFCON win can’t replace World Cup miss, calls for NFF board to resign
Next article
EFCC Arrests Archbishop Angel Oyeghe Over Naira Mutilation, Money Laundering Allegations
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC Arrests Archbishop Angel Oyeghe Over Naira Mutilation, Money Laundering Allegations

Naija247news Naija247news -
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic...

Mikel Obi says AFCON win can’t replace World Cup miss, calls for NFF board to resign

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Nigeria international...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles climb to 38th in latest FIFA ranking despite World Cup miss

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles...

Bukola Arugba slams Kwara First Lady over “attempted attack” remark after Eruku church abduction

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
KWARA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigerian actress Bukola...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EFCC Arrests Archbishop Angel Oyeghe Over Naira Mutilation, Money Laundering Allegations

Crime & Justice 0
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic...

Mikel Obi says AFCON win can’t replace World Cup miss, calls for NFF board to resign

FootBall 0
ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Nigeria international...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles climb to 38th in latest FIFA ranking despite World Cup miss

FootBall 0
ABUJA, 20 November 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC