Alleged Terrorism: Refer my case to Appeal Court – Nnamdi Kanu tells judge

ABUJA, Nov 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday moved to halt the scheduled judgement on the seven-count terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government, arguing that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacks the jurisdiction to hear his case.

The matter had been fixed for judgement on November 7, but when the case was called up, Justice James Omotosho noted that Kanu had filed a series of motions shortly after the adjournment. The motions were consolidated, and the court allowed Kanu to present his arguments.

In his submissions, Kanu, through his first motion filed on November 12, requested that “certain substantial issues arising from the trial” be referred to the Court of Appeal. He further asked the court to stay further proceedings pending the appellate court’s determination.

The IPOB leader contended that the trial court “ab initio” lacked jurisdiction to try him, citing that one of the charges—count seven—was based on a non-existing law. Kanu also argued that the Supreme Court had noted the offence in count seven does not exist in law.

He further stated that the prosecution’s evidence against him “were sufficiently demolished” and raised concerns about denial of fair hearing. Kanu claimed the court erred in unilaterally waiving his right to file a written address before the judgement was scheduled.

The case is now expected to be reviewed in light of Kanu’s motions, with the court yet to rule on whether the judgement will proceed as scheduled.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.