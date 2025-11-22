Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Alleged Christian Genocide: Trump’s invasion threat thoughtless, shows disrespect for victims, Nigerian govt, says Soyinka

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has criticised former U.S. President Donald Trump over his recent threat to launch a military invasion in Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide. Speaking in Makurdi after meeting Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, Soyinka said Trump’s remarks showed a lack of understanding and respect for victims of insecurity and for authorities working to resolve the crisis.

Soyinka faulted Trump’s declaration, warning that no foreign leader should threaten Nigeria under the guise of offering help. He argued that such pronouncements revealed “poor, almost non-existent analysis” of the complexities underlying Nigeria’s security challenges. According to him, respect must be shown to both the victims and those attempting to restore order.

Trump had, in October, redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” alleging widespread persecution of Christians. He posted the claim on Truth Social, asserting that Christians faced existential threats. Soyinka, who recently disclosed that the U.S. revoked his visa, dismissed Trump’s threats as reckless and rooted in a superficial understanding of Nigeria’s situation.

He questioned Trump’s bombastic rhetoric, including promises to invade Nigeria “fast, vicious and with speed,” describing it as the language of someone lacking sound judgment. Soyinka insisted that it is the responsibility of every sovereign government to protect its citizens and stressed that foreign military threats were uncalled for.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa held a hearing on Nigeria’s redesignation, focusing on religious freedom and extremist attacks. Committee chairman Chris Smith claimed Nigeria faces severe and systematic violations of religious freedom, prompting discussions among U.S. lawmakers on possible visa bans and stricter aid conditions.

President Bola Tinubu, however, rejected allegations of targeted Christian killings, maintaining that Trump’s description does not reflect Nigeria’s reality.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
‘I don’t pull down opponents’ — Seriake Dickson recuses self from panel probing Timipre Sylva
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘I don’t pull down opponents’ — Seriake Dickson recuses self from panel probing Timipre Sylva

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Seriake Dickson, the senator representing Bayelsa West, has stepped...

Legacy DisCo Debts, Regulatory Uncertainty Stall Financing of Nigeria’s Grid Power Projects, Experts Warn

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Lenders and power-sector stakeholders have expressed deep concerns that...

Meet 10 billionaire powerhouses of South-East Nigeria

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The South-East region of Nigeria, comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi,...

315 students, teachers confirmed abducted from Niger Catholic school, says CAN

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

‘I don’t pull down opponents’ — Seriake Dickson recuses self from panel probing Timipre Sylva

National Politics 0
Seriake Dickson, the senator representing Bayelsa West, has stepped...

Legacy DisCo Debts, Regulatory Uncertainty Stall Financing of Nigeria’s Grid Power Projects, Experts Warn

Energy & Commodities 0
Lenders and power-sector stakeholders have expressed deep concerns that...

Meet 10 billionaire powerhouses of South-East Nigeria

Business & Economy 0
The South-East region of Nigeria, comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC