Alleged Christian Genocide: Trump’s invasion threat thoughtless, shows disrespect for victims, Nigerian govt, says Soyinka

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has criticised former U.S. President Donald Trump over his recent threat to launch a military invasion in Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide. Speaking in Makurdi after meeting Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, Soyinka said Trump’s remarks showed a lack of understanding and respect for victims of insecurity and for authorities working to resolve the crisis.

Soyinka faulted Trump’s declaration, warning that no foreign leader should threaten Nigeria under the guise of offering help. He argued that such pronouncements revealed “poor, almost non-existent analysis” of the complexities underlying Nigeria’s security challenges. According to him, respect must be shown to both the victims and those attempting to restore order.

Trump had, in October, redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” alleging widespread persecution of Christians. He posted the claim on Truth Social, asserting that Christians faced existential threats. Soyinka, who recently disclosed that the U.S. revoked his visa, dismissed Trump’s threats as reckless and rooted in a superficial understanding of Nigeria’s situation.

He questioned Trump’s bombastic rhetoric, including promises to invade Nigeria “fast, vicious and with speed,” describing it as the language of someone lacking sound judgment. Soyinka insisted that it is the responsibility of every sovereign government to protect its citizens and stressed that foreign military threats were uncalled for.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa held a hearing on Nigeria’s redesignation, focusing on religious freedom and extremist attacks. Committee chairman Chris Smith claimed Nigeria faces severe and systematic violations of religious freedom, prompting discussions among U.S. lawmakers on possible visa bans and stricter aid conditions.

President Bola Tinubu, however, rejected allegations of targeted Christian killings, maintaining that Trump’s description does not reflect Nigeria’s reality.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.