Business & Economy

ACCESSCORP tops volume amid All-Share Index 0.32% slip

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian stock market closed lower on Friday, ending the week on a cautious note as the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 464.41 points to settle at 143,722.62. This represents a 0.32% decline from Thursday’s close of 144,187.03, despite a surge in market activity.

Trading volume surged to 656.9 million shares, nearly double the 349.2 million recorded the previous day, signaling heightened investor participation. However, equity capitalization dipped to N91.41 trillion across 18,842 deals, down from N91.7 trillion.

NCR and IKEJAHOTEL were the top gainers of the session, climbing 9.89% and 9.74% to close at N41.10 and N20.85 respectively. NEIMETH, MAYBAKER, and REGALINS also posted strong gains, rising 9.09%, 8.60%, and 6.60% respectively.

On the flip side, RTBRISCOE and LEGENDINT led the losers’ chart, dropping 10.00% and 9.93%, while INTENEGINS, NAHCO, and LINKASSURE declined between 9.68% and 9.79%.

In terms of trading activity, ACCESSCORP topped the chart with 128.6 million shares exchanged, followed by ZENITHBANK with 91.5 million shares, UACN at 74.3 million, GTCO at 48.4 million, and FIDELITYBK at 37.7 million.

Regarding trading value, ZENITHBANK led with N5.4 billion worth of shares traded, closely followed by UACN at N5.1 billion and GTCO with N4 billion. ACCESSCORP recorded N2.6 billion, while STANBIC rounded out the top five at N1.6 billion.

Among the SWOOTs, MTNN shed 2.11%, while ARADEL declined 1.43%, adding to the cautious sentiment in the market.

The week’s close reflects a mixed market sentiment as investors continue to weigh profit-taking against rising market activity, leaving the Nigerian stock exchange slightly lower but highly active.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

