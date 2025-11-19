Menu
44 Federal Lawmakers Call on President Tinubu to Release Nnamdi Kanu, Urge Political Dialogue

By: Yetunde Kolawale

By Naija247news Staff

A coalition of 44 serving federal lawmakers from both northern and southern Nigeria has formally written to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to use his constitutional powers to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention.

The lawmakers, who are operating under the banner “Concerned Federal Lawmakers,” also called on the President to direct the Attorney General of the Federation to exercise his authority to discontinue Kanu’s prosecution.

In their two-page letter and resolution, the legislators emphasized the urgent need for an all-inclusive political roundtable that would bring together key stakeholders to address Nigeria’s challenges and pursue a lasting political solution. They argued that halting the prosecution and opening constructive dialogue is essential for national reconciliation, reducing tensions in the Southeast, and fostering a durable political settlement.

“Dear Mr President, after a closed door strategic meeting of the following federal lawmakers committed to the promotion of national unity and stability, and after extensive consultations across all party lines and ethnic groups, we hereby write and subscribe to this letter concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Driven by the urgent need for national reconciliation and healing, and having noted the Federal Government’s past engagements with militants and agitating groups across Nigeria, and in view of the insecurity that has affected the Southeast since 2015 and escalated since 2021, and considering various domestic court and international tribunal pronouncements in favour of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we request the following,” the letter reads in part.

The lawmakers specifically requested that President Tinubu:

  1. Instruct the Attorney General to discontinue Kanu’s trial.

  2. Convene a political roundtable for constructive dialogue among stakeholders.

  3. Seek a just and lasting political settlement to address grievances in the Southeast.

Signatories to the letter include prominent lawmakers such as Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Hon Obi Aguocha, Hon Murphy Osaro, Hon Peter Akpanke, Hon Mudshiru Lukman, Hon Paul Nnamechi, Hon Sunday Cyriacus, Hon Obed Shehu, Hon Dominic, Hon Ugwu Emmanuel, among others, totaling 44.

The resolution aligns with growing public calls and political sentiments advocating for a political approach to resolving Kanu’s prolonged detention and the unrest that has affected the Southeast since 2015, escalating notably in 2021.

The lawmakers concluded their letter with a note of confidence in President Tinubu’s judgment, urging him to consider the request promptly to restore trust, calm tensions, and foster national unity and stability.

This development marks a significant political intervention, reflecting the increasing pressure on the federal government to adopt dialogue over continued prosecution in addressing separatist agitations and related security concerns in Nigeria.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

