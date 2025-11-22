315 students, teachers confirmed abducted from Niger Catholic school, says CAN

The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has confirmed that 315 persons, including 303 students and 12 teachers, were abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area. The abduction occurred during an early morning attack on November 21.

CAN had earlier reported that 227 individuals were taken, consisting of 215 pupils and students alongside 12 teachers. However, in a new statement, CAN Chairman and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Bulus Yohanna, revealed that a verification exercise and final headcount showed the numbers were much higher. According to him, further checks indicated that 88 additional students were captured after attempting to escape during the attack.

St. Mary’s School has a total student population of 629, with 430 in primary school and 199 in secondary school.

In a statement signed by Daniel Atori, spokesperson to Bishop Yohanna, the priest dismissed reports suggesting the school received prior warnings from government or security agencies. He described such claims as propaganda intended to divert responsibility. He clarified that the school never received any circular or alert, noting that in 2022, the institution shut down promptly when security concerns arose, even without government directives.

The bishop also rejected allegations that some reverend sisters travelled to Abuja in connection with the incident, challenging anyone with evidence to present it.

He assured parents and the public that CAN is collaborating closely with government authorities and security agencies to secure the safe return of all abductees. He urged the community to remain calm and prayerful as efforts continue to bring the victims home.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.