Nigeria Court Orders Separatist Leader Nnamdi Kanu to Face Trial, Rejects Bid to Dismiss Charges

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a landmark ruling, the Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected Nnamdi Kanu’s bid to dismiss the terrorism and treasonable felony charges against him, ordering the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader to enter his defense. The decision marks a critical juncture in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Kanu, who has been in custody since his extradition to Nigeria in 2021.

Presiding Justice James Omotosho ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case, citing evidence from five witnesses presented by the Department of State Services (DSS). “The defendant is still presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the judge emphasized, underscoring that the case warrants a full trial.

Kanu’s application to strike out the charges, commonly referred to as a “no-case submission,” argued that the evidence was insufficient to proceed. However, the court found the arguments unconvincing, signaling that the trial will move forward despite repeated delays caused by procedural adjournments and judicial recusals.

Background of the Charges

Kanu faces a seven-count charge, including terrorism and treasonable felony, tied to his advocacy for secession of Nigeria’s southeastern region. The Nigerian government has labeled IPOB a terrorist organization, a designation that has fueled controversy both locally and internationally.

Kanu’s legal team maintains that the charges are politically motivated, aimed at suppressing the Biafran independence movement. They have argued that the evidence presented does not substantiate claims of terrorism, calling the prosecution “a misuse of state power” (face2faceafrica.com).

Health and Detention Concerns

The IPOB leader’s health has been a recurring point of contention throughout the proceedings. Legal representatives have highlighted Kanu’s history of heart disease and requested his transfer to a specialized medical facility for treatment. The court has yet to rule on these requests, keeping his detention under standard DSS custody conditions.

Supporters of Kanu have raised concerns that prolonged detention and delayed trials could compromise his health, sparking renewed calls from civil society groups for humanitarian consideration.

Political and Social Implications

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu has drawn intense attention across Nigeria and beyond. Supporters view him as a symbol of political resistance and self-determination, while the government insists the charges are necessary to protect national unity and security.

Observers note that the ruling could set a precedent for how separatist and politically sensitive cases are handled in Nigeria, raising questions about freedom of expression, human rights, and the balance between security and civil liberties.

Next Steps in the Trial

With the court rejecting Kanu’s motion, the legal process moves into the defense phase. The next hearing is scheduled for October 8, 2025, when Kanu is expected to formally enter his defense. Legal analysts anticipate that the proceedings will continue to attract national and international attention, potentially shaping public discourse on secessionist movements and government accountability.

The outcome of the trial will have broader implications for Nigeria’s judicial and political systems, testing the capacity of the courts to navigate high-profile cases involving issues of national security, political dissent, and human rights.

As the case unfolds, stakeholders from civil society, political circles, and human rights organizations are expected to closely monitor the trial, emphasizing the importance of transparency, fairness, and adherence to due process.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.