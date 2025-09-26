Voter Registration Apathy in South-East and South-South A Cause for Concern

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the low turnout for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones. Despite the importance of voter registration in ensuring credible elections, many eligible voters in these regions have not shown enthusiasm for the exercise.

Factors Contributing to Apathy

Several factors have been identified as contributing to the apathy, including lack of faith in the electoral process, inadequate publicity and voter education, cumbersome registration process, economic hardship, and busy schedules. According to Chief Charles Okwor, a community leader in Enugu State, people are disenchanted because their votes don’t count, citing instances where election outcomes didn’t reflect the people’s choices. Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programs at Yiaga Africa, emphasizes the need for more effective publicity and voter education to inspire confidence in the electoral process.

Regional Variations

The South-West zone has recorded the highest number of registrations, with 1,640,685 online registrations and 158,627 physical registrants. In contrast, the South-East and South-South zones have recorded significantly lower numbers, with 76,493 online pre-registrations and 22,991 physical registrations in the South-East, and 280,904 online pre-registrations and 27,690 physical registrations in the South-South.

Call to Action

Stakeholders, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), have urged Nigerians to take the voter registration exercise seriously. The ACF’s National Publicity Secretary emphasized that voter registration is an integral part of the democratic process and that no eligible citizen should be complacent about it.

The low voter registration turnout in the South-East and South-South zones is a cause for concern. To address this challenge, INEC and other stakeholders must work together to improve voter education and publicity, streamline the registration process, and build trust in the electoral system. By doing so, they can encourage more eligible voters to participate in the democratic process and ensure that their voices are heard.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.