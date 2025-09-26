Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election News

Voter Registration Apathy in South-East and South-South A Cause for Concern

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the low turnout for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the South-East and South-South geo-political zones. Despite the importance of voter registration in ensuring credible elections, many eligible voters in these regions have not shown enthusiasm for the exercise.

Factors Contributing to Apathy

Several factors have been identified as contributing to the apathy, including lack of faith in the electoral process, inadequate publicity and voter education, cumbersome registration process, economic hardship, and busy schedules. According to Chief Charles Okwor, a community leader in Enugu State, people are disenchanted because their votes don’t count, citing instances where election outcomes didn’t reflect the people’s choices. Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programs at Yiaga Africa, emphasizes the need for more effective publicity and voter education to inspire confidence in the electoral process.

Regional Variations

The South-West zone has recorded the highest number of registrations, with 1,640,685 online registrations and 158,627 physical registrants. In contrast, the South-East and South-South zones have recorded significantly lower numbers, with 76,493 online pre-registrations and 22,991 physical registrations in the South-East, and 280,904 online pre-registrations and 27,690 physical registrations in the South-South.

Call to Action

Stakeholders, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), have urged Nigerians to take the voter registration exercise seriously. The ACF’s National Publicity Secretary emphasized that voter registration is an integral part of the democratic process and that no eligible citizen should be complacent about it.

The low voter registration turnout in the South-East and South-South zones is a cause for concern. To address this challenge, INEC and other stakeholders must work together to improve voter education and publicity, streamline the registration process, and build trust in the electoral system. By doing so, they can encourage more eligible voters to participate in the democratic process and ensure that their voices are heard.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tragedy Strikes Football Community: Former Arsenal Striker Billy Vigar Passes Away
Next article
Peter Obi Receives Honorary Citizenship of Georgia, USA
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ogoni Group Rejects Oil Plans, Demands Saro-Wiwa’s Exoneration

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, September 2025/Naija 247news The Ogoni Voice Achievers Foundation (OVAF)...

Abia Governor Sets Record Straight: South-East Govs Not Abandoning Nnamdi Kanu

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, September 2025/Naija 247news In a bid to quell growing...

Peter Obi Receives Honorary Citizenship of Georgia, USA

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, September 2025/Naija 247news In a significant recognition of his...

Tragedy Strikes Football Community: Former Arsenal Striker Billy Vigar Passes Away

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, September 2025/Naija 247news The football world is mourning the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ogoni Group Rejects Oil Plans, Demands Saro-Wiwa’s Exoneration

Politics & Governance 0
26, September 2025/Naija 247news The Ogoni Voice Achievers Foundation (OVAF)...

Abia Governor Sets Record Straight: South-East Govs Not Abandoning Nnamdi Kanu

Politics & Governance 0
26, September 2025/Naija 247news In a bid to quell growing...

Peter Obi Receives Honorary Citizenship of Georgia, USA

Politics & Governance 0
26, September 2025/Naija 247news In a significant recognition of his...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria