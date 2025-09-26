Menu
Banking & Finance

Unity Bank Shares Hit 52-Week Low Ahead of Providus Bank Merger Vote

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos (Naija247news, Sept. 26, 2025) — Shares of Unity Bank Plc fell to a 52-week low of N1.50, dropping 0.01 kobo or 0.66 percent on Thursday, as the bank prepares for a landmark merger with Providus Bank.

The decline came amid a cross-deal on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) involving AMCON-held shares, which account for 34 percent of Unity Bank’s total shareholding. The transaction, executed to a preferred bidder, forms part of the pre-merger restructuring. Unity Bank has 11.69 billion shares outstanding, highlighting the scale of the deal.

Analysts note that for the cross-deal to occur, three key conditions had to be met:

  1. AMCON’s approval of the bid.
  2. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clearance for any sale exceeding 5 percent of the bank’s shares.
  3. Suspension of Unity Bank shares lifted to facilitate the trade.

The cross-deal precedes Unity Bank’s court-ordered shareholders’ meeting scheduled for September 26, where investors will vote on the scheme of merger with Providus Bank. If approved, Unity Bank’s share capital will be cancelled, effectively dissolving the bank and transferring its corporate identity, assets, liabilities, and undertakings to Providus Bank Limited.

This merger represents a major consolidation in Nigeria’s banking sector, aimed at creating a stronger, more competitive institution while enhancing operational efficiency and capital adequacy. Market watchers say the deal underscores a growing trend of strategic mergers among mid-tier banks to withstand regulatory pressures and market volatility.

Investors are closely monitoring the outcome, as it will determine the fate of Unity Bank shareholders and set the tone for future consolidation activities in the industry.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

