UNGA80: Shettima Holds Crucial Talks with Guterres as Nigeria Pushes for UN Security Council Seat

Naija247news reports that during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima held a pivotal meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, with Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) taking center stage.

Naija247news gathered that the discussion focused extensively on Nigeria’s aspirations to secure greater representation and influence within the global governance framework, especially at the UNSC, where African voices have long sought expanded roles. The Vice President underscored Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace, security, and development both regionally and globally.

According to Naija247news, Shettima emphasized Nigeria’s leadership in peacekeeping missions across Africa, its efforts in combating terrorism, and its role as a key player in resolving regional conflicts. These points were highlighted as part of Nigeria’s credentials to merit a seat at the Security Council.

Naija247news understands that Secretary-General Guterres expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s contributions to international peace and security while reiterating the UN’s ongoing efforts to reform the Security Council to better reflect contemporary global realities.

Naija247news reports that beyond the UNSC bid, the discussions also touched on critical global issues such as climate change, humanitarian crises, and the need for inclusive development policies. Nigeria reiterated its readiness to collaborate with the UN and member states to address these challenges.

Naija247news gathered that the Nigerian delegation, led by Vice President Shettima, is actively engaging with other world leaders and diplomats on the sidelines of the General Assembly to build support for Nigeria’s Security Council campaign.

According to Naija247news, the Nigerian government views the UNSC seat as vital to amplifying Africa’s voice on the world stage and advancing peace and development initiatives that align with Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

Naija247news reports that the international community continues to watch closely as Nigeria intensifies its diplomatic efforts, with analysts suggesting that the country’s track record in peacekeeping and regional stability strengthens its case for membership.

The final decision on Security Council expansion remains subject to negotiations among UN member states, with Nigeria hopeful of favorable outcomes in the near future.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.