Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

UNGA80: Shettima Holds Crucial Talks with Guterres as Nigeria Pushes for UN Security Council Seat

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima held a pivotal meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, with Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) taking center stage.

Naija247news gathered that the discussion focused extensively on Nigeria’s aspirations to secure greater representation and influence within the global governance framework, especially at the UNSC, where African voices have long sought expanded roles. The Vice President underscored Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace, security, and development both regionally and globally.

According to Naija247news, Shettima emphasized Nigeria’s leadership in peacekeeping missions across Africa, its efforts in combating terrorism, and its role as a key player in resolving regional conflicts. These points were highlighted as part of Nigeria’s credentials to merit a seat at the Security Council.

Naija247news understands that Secretary-General Guterres expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s contributions to international peace and security while reiterating the UN’s ongoing efforts to reform the Security Council to better reflect contemporary global realities.

Naija247news reports that beyond the UNSC bid, the discussions also touched on critical global issues such as climate change, humanitarian crises, and the need for inclusive development policies. Nigeria reiterated its readiness to collaborate with the UN and member states to address these challenges.

Naija247news gathered that the Nigerian delegation, led by Vice President Shettima, is actively engaging with other world leaders and diplomats on the sidelines of the General Assembly to build support for Nigeria’s Security Council campaign.

According to Naija247news, the Nigerian government views the UNSC seat as vital to amplifying Africa’s voice on the world stage and advancing peace and development initiatives that align with Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

Naija247news reports that the international community continues to watch closely as Nigeria intensifies its diplomatic efforts, with analysts suggesting that the country’s track record in peacekeeping and regional stability strengthens its case for membership.

The final decision on Security Council expansion remains subject to negotiations among UN member states, with Nigeria hopeful of favorable outcomes in the near future.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Dangote Refinery Initiates Mass Layoff Citing Sabotage and Safety Concerns
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Refinery Initiates Mass Layoff Citing Sabotage and Safety Concerns

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil...

ADC Directs Coalition Members to Exit APC, PDP, LP, Others Ahead of 2027 Polls

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

Court Dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s No-Case Submission in Terrorism Trial

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, September 2025/Naija 247news The Federal High Court in Abuja...

President Tinubu to Commission Landmark Projects in Abia on October 3, Says Gov Otti

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Refinery Initiates Mass Layoff Citing Sabotage and Safety Concerns

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil...

ADC Directs Coalition Members to Exit APC, PDP, LP, Others Ahead of 2027 Polls

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

Court Dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s No-Case Submission in Terrorism Trial

Law and Order 0
26, September 2025/Naija 247news The Federal High Court in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria