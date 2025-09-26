Tupac Shakur’s, Godmother, Assata Shakur Dies in Cuba at 78

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — Assata Shakur, prominent activist and godmother to the late rapper Tupac Shakur, has died in Cuba at the age of 78, her daughter confirmed on social media. Writing on Facebook, she described her mother’s passing as an “irreplaceable loss,” saying, “words cannot describe the depth of loss that I am feeling at this time.”

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly confirmed Shakur’s death in Havana, citing health complications related to advanced age.

Shakur, a key figure in the Black Liberation Movement in the United States, came to international attention following a 1973 incident in New Jersey in which a state police officer was killed during a traffic stop. Shakur and two members of the Black Liberation Army were involved in a shootout, leaving her wounded but alive.

In 1977, she was convicted of murder and other related offenses and sentenced to life imprisonment. Two years into her sentence, Shakur escaped from prison with assistance from members of the Black Liberation Movement, fleeing to Cuba where she was granted asylum by then-leader Fidel Castro. She remained in Cuba for decades, becoming a symbol of resistance and activism.

Notably, Assata Shakur was the first woman to appear on the FBI’s most-wanted list. Over the years, she became an icon for various activist groups, championing causes against racism, sexism, and systemic injustice.

Her passing marks the end of a life defined by activism, controversy, and resilience—a legacy that continues to inspire debates on justice, civil rights, and social equity in America and beyond.

Shakur was 78.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.