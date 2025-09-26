Tragedy Strikes Football Community: Former Arsenal Striker Billy Vigar Passes Away

26, September 2025/Naija 247news

The football world is mourning the loss of Billy Vigar, a 21-year-old former Arsenal academy player who tragically passed away after sustaining a severe brain injury during a match. Vigar, who played for Chichester City, suffered the fatal injury in a league match against Wingate and Finchley on September 20, 2025.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Vigar’s journey in football began when he joined Arsenal’s prestigious Hale End academy at 14. He impressed as a striker, scoring 17 goals in his debut season, and eventually earned a professional contract in 2022. Although he didn’t break into Arsenal’s senior squad, Vigar gained valuable experience through loan spells at Derby County, Eastbourne Borough, and Hastings United before joining Chichester City. The incident occurred when Vigar collided with a concrete wall while trying to keep the ball in play, causing a severe brain injury that proved irreversible .

Outpouring of Tributes

The football community has come together to pay tribute to Vigar’s memory. Arsenal described him as “quick, powerful, and fiercely determined,” while Chichester City FC expressed their devastation and heartbreak over the loss of their talented young player. Derby County, Eastbourne Borough, and Hastings United also paid tribute to Vigar, remembering him as a talented striker and a kind teammate. The FA released a statement sending heartfelt condolences to Vigar’s family, friends, and Chichester City .

Billy Vigar’s untimely passing serves as a sobering reminder of the risks athletes face on the field. His legacy will live on through the clubs he represented and the lives he touched. As the football world mourns the loss of this talented young player, there are renewed discussions about player safety and the need for improved protective measures in the sport.

